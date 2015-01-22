iifl-logo-icon 1
Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

88.15
(0.00%)
Jan 22, 2015

Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-39.17

-69.3

-36.07

-34.82

Depreciation

-19.45

-20.38

-18.65

-25.73

Tax paid

6.49

18.48

1.21

-0.46

Working capital

-6.49

0.5

-11.05

-50.03

Other operating items

Operating

-58.62

-70.7

-64.56

-111.05

Capital expenditure

209.39

23.42

45.23

28.99

Free cash flow

150.76

-47.28

-19.33

-82.06

Equity raised

509.59

273.31

291.21

359.75

Investing

0

0

0

-2.42

Financing

403.37

276.52

242.69

134.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,063.72

502.55

514.56

410.07

