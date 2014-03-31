Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Management Discussions

STATE OF INDIAN ECONOMY

After achieving unprecedented growth of over 9 per cent for three successive years between 2005-06 and 2007-08 and recovering swiftly from the global financial crisis of 2008-09, the Indian economy has been going through challenging times that culminated in lower than 5 per cent growth of GDP at factor cost at constant prices for two consecutive years, i.e. 2012-13 and 2013-14. Sub-5 per cent GDP growth for two years in succession was last witnessed a quarter of a century ago in 1986-87 and 1987-88. India’s growth declined from an average of 8.3 per cent per annum during 2004-05 to 2011-12 to an average of 4.6 per cent in 2012-13 and 2013-14. Average growth in the emerging markets and developing economies including China declined from 6.8 per cent to 4.9 per cent in this period (calendar-year basis). What is particularly worrisome is the slowdown in manufacturing growth that averaged 0.2 per cent per annum in 2012-13 and 2013-14. In addition to the growth slowdown, inflation continued to pose significant challenges. Although average wholesale price index (WPI) inflation declined in 2013-14 to 6.0 per cent vis- -vis 8.9 per cent in 2011-12 and 7.4 per cent in 2012-13, it is still above comfort levels. Moreover, WPI inflation in food articles that averaged 12.2 per cent annually in the five years ending 2013-14, was significantly higher than non-food inflation. Fortunately, the upward trend of inflation that played a part in slowdown in growth, savings, investment, and consumption, appears to have subsided. The external sector witnessed a remarkable turnaround after the first quarter of 2013-14, and the year ended with a CAD of 1.7 per cent of GDP as against 4.7 per cent in 2012-13. After plummeting to 68.36 to a US dollar on 28 August 2013, triggered by the expected taper of quantitative easing in the United States, the rupee gradually strengthened and the year ended with the exchange rate averaging 61 per US dollar in March 2014, owing to measures taken by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Foreign exchange reserves increased by nearly US$ 40 billion from US$ 275 billion in early September 2013 to US$ 314.9 billion on 20 June 2014. These developments on external account have generated some optimism that the Indian economy is better prepared to confront the challenges of global policy reversals, including tapering of quantitative easing in the US. Improvement is also observed on the fiscal front, with the fiscal deficit declining from 5.7 per cent of GDP in 2011-12 to 4.9 per cent in 2012-13 and 4.5 per cent in 2013-14. Much of this improvement has been achieved by reduction in expenditure rather than from increased revenue. Nevertheless, the corrections in fiscal and current account deficits augur well for macroeconomic stabilization.

The improvements in the twin deficits would, no doubt, feed into a higher growth in 2014-15, but the pace of recovery may be gradual. After reaching a low of 4.4 per cent during the last two quarters (Q3 and Q4) of 2012-13, growth inched up to 4.7 per cent in Q1 of 2013-14 and further to 5.2 per cent in Q2 of 2013-14, only to decline to 4.6 per cent in the next two quarters. The fact that this happened despite a gradual recovery in the global economy indicates the importance of addressing the domestic structural constraints that have engendered an undulating and gradual recovery. The descent into the present phase of sub-5 per cent growth has been rather sharp. The interplay of structural constraints alongside delays in project implementation, subdued domestic sentiments, and an uncertain global milieu led to general growth slowdown while rendering macroeconomic stabilization particularly challenging. Inflation also remained at elevated levels. These factors triggered risk-aversion and injected considerable uncertainty in investment activity. The current macroeconomic situation precludes fiscal stimulus to kick-start activity. Similarly, the task of monetary policy calibration for growth revival has been made difficult by persistent inflation and further complicated by uncertainty in international financial conditions and, until recently, by rupee depreciation. Targeted measures by the government and RBI have improved the external economic situation significantly, even as India remains exposed to risk on/off sentiments of investors and to policy shifts in advanced economies. Regaining growth momentum requires restoration of domestic macroeconomic balance and enhancing efficiency. To this end, the emphasis of policy would have to remain on fiscal consolidation and removal of structural constraints. Though some measures have been initiated to this end, reversion to a growth rate of around 7-8 per cent can only occur beyond the ongoing and the next fiscal.

COTTONTEXTILEINDUSTRYPERFORMANCE

The spectrum of Elections looms large on all economic activities with policymakers, trade, and industry eagerly awaiting the announcement of the results. While these factors are beyond the control of the Trade & Industry, they were nevertheless, impacted by the piling up receivables from the Government in the form of Duty Drawback, Focus Licenses, TUFS amounts.

Exports of Cotton Yarn to China have slowed down on the back of uncertainties on how China will handle its large reserves of Cotton in the coming season. Simultaneously the competition from polyester fibre has also intensified especially in the China, South East Asia region, given the significant price differences. Yarn prices have dropped far more than the Cotton prices and the Mills exporting to China are being squeezed to the extent of being forced to sell at a loss. It is observed that Pakistan Yarn prices trails Indian Yarn prices to China indicating that Pakistan wants to increase its prices being pressurized by a faster appreciating currency than India but appears constrained by Indian prices. Clearly, it shows that India has the head room to offer its yarn at higher prices. Pakistan the other major supplier is waiting to increase its prices and the local prices are currently ruling well above India’s landed duty prices.

During the year 2013-14, Cotton Yarn/ Fabrics exports were approx. Rs.30107 Crores as compared to Rs.21726 Crores in the year 2012-13, entailing appreciation of almost 39%. Registration of cotton yarn exports during the year increased significantly to 1,415 million kgs, 32.6 per cent higher than previous year’s 1,067 million kgs. Though there has been an increase in the registrations of cotton yarn exports, the average month-end stock during the year stood at 126 million kgs, 12.5 per cent higher than previous year’s 112 million kgs. There was no shortage of cotton yarn at any point of time during 2013-14 in the domestic market.

The prices of Cotton Hank Yarn and Cone Yarn increased by 6.91% & 4.62% and Hosiery Yarn increased by 10.97% in the year 2013-14 as compared to the prices in the year 2012-13. Weighted average price of Cotton Hank Yarn, Cone Yarn and Hosiery Yarn was Rs.221.23, 202.50 & 202.83 per Kg during the year 2012-13 as compared to Rs.236.51, Rs.211.86 & 225.10 respectively in the year 2013-14.

The Cotton Yarn Production during the year 2013-14 was 3.93 million tonnes as compared to 3.58 million tonnes in the year 2012-13, increasing by 11.33%. The higher production resulted in increased deliveries of all types of yarns. Deliveries of all yarn increased by 7.94 per cent and that of cotton, blended and non-cotton increased by 8.78, 6.12 and 4.68 per cent respectively over previous year deliveries. Cotton Yarn Stock as on 31.03.2014 was estimated at 1.3 million tonnes as compared to 1.07 million tonnes as on 31.03.2013.

REVISED RESTRUCTURED TECHNOLOGY UPGRADATIONFUNDSCHEME(RRTUFS):

The TUFS Scheme in 12th plan shall continue leveraging investments in technology upgradation in the Textile sector to enable them to face global competition with focus on balanced development across the value chain by (a) addressing the issues of fragmentation and promoting forward integration and promoting investments with smaller investment in MSME sectors. Taking note that the scheme in its R-TUFS form was extended for the first year of the 12th Plan, i.e. upto 31.03.2013, and recognising the justifications as stated hereinabove, the Government further continued the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme for the textiles & jute industries in Revised Restructured form with effect from 01.04.2013 to 31.03.2017, known as Revised Restructured Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (RR-TUFS). The subsidy benefits under TUFS for 12th plan for Standalone spinning units is 2% Interest Reimbursement (IR); 6% IR for weaving units alongwith 15% capital subsidy on brand new shuttleless looms. For processing units, 5% IR and 10% capital subsidy for specified processing machinery is given. Interest reimbursement will be for a period of 7 years including 2 years of moratorium / implementation

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE FOR THE YEAR

During the year, the Company commissioned its plan for partial modernisation of its spinning production capacity and expansion of existing fabric weaving and processing capacities.

INCOMES

Business revenues are derived from Textile operations and Wind Energy business. Led by aggressive marketing practices to penetrate deep into the market – domestic as well as exports, the Company registered significant growth in the chosen segments. The Company registered a growth of more than 20 % in its fabric business owing to commissioning of new weaving and processing facilities in the 3rd quarter of the year.

(Rs. in lacs)

Segment 2013-14 2012-13 %Change Yarn (Domestic / exports / Trading) 22982 36591 - 18.06% Fabric And Value Add (Domestic / Trading) 16797 13906 20.79% Wind Energy 916 548 67.15%

The Company continues to build its competence to enhance the product basket in fabric business, relatively higher value added operations. With additional capacities of fabric processing falling in place in the next financial year, the segment is likely to share a larger pie of the total revenues of the Company, hence profitability. With advent of new products in the following financial year, the well cherished home grown brands of LILLY, CASHMATE, HEENA and DAISY are expected to have in-house competition.

No single customer accounts for significant part of revenues of the Company to have any adverse impact in case of any downslide.

Investments in the wind energy operations remain strategic for the Company to secure future power at affordable costs. The revenues from the operations of wind mills are for the part of the financial year and would be reflected in totality in the following financial year.

MAJOR COSTS

Raw Materials Costs

Cotton remains the biggest cost component in the raw material costs. Having remained volatile in the previous financial year, the year witnessed less volatility in the prices of cotton & witnessed increase in its prices. However Yarn realisation did not match the increase in cotton prices & thus impacted the company’s profits Overall inputs costs after considering the change in the processed inventory accounted for 62 % of sales as compared to 63 % in the previous year. The company continues to maintain a reasonable stock of natural fire during the crop season to ensure consistent quality and hedge the costs against the potential speculative moves in the unorganised sector.

Manufacturing Costs

The Company has got reasonable back up power facilities to facilitate manufacturing in the event of a grid supply failure. The total power and fuel costs were at Rs. 4491 lacs, lesser by 3% from the previous year Rs. 4650 lacs after absorbing 9.14% increase in coal costs. The per unit consumption parameters, however, do not convey the efforts made to rationalise the costs in view of unequal variation in the product mix.

The strategic decision of sourcing a part of its power requirement from the group captive usage generation facilities has enabled the Company check costs of power. During the year, the Company has sourced its total power supply on higher wattage power line (33 KV from existing 11KV/33KV during the year 2012-13) that has reduced inherent line / transmission losses marginally.

As part of its Socio-economic Measures, the Company re-cycles its water effluent generated in the normal manufacturing process with the dual intent of conserving natural resources as well as ensuring continuous availability of water. The higher costs of operating pollution control measures at Rs.134.75 lacs (PY Rs.110.10 lacs) have got its indirect benefits in sustainable manufacturing operations.

Manpower Costs

Textile operations are manpower intensive in inverse proportion to the value addition in the value chain. Being one of the largest organised manufacturing sector, a vast population of skilled manpower at each level of value addition in the process is available. Availability of adequate number of educational institutes across the country ensures a regular supply of requisite manpower for all future requirements of the industry.

During the year, the manpower costs have gone up by drastically 20.86% from Rs. 3028 lacs to Rs. 3659 lacs.

Selling and General Administration Costs

The selling costs stood at 1.58% of sales in the financial year vis-a-vis 1.45% in the previous financial year.

Other administrative costs were increased to 1.42% in 2013-14 from 1.29% of sales in 2012-13

Financial Costs

During the year, the Company got disbursement against term loan for expansion cum modernisation of its spinning and fabric business. Total term loan borrowing costs have gone up by 137% vis-a-vis previous year largely due to higher value of non-subsidised financing for wind energy generators and partial disbursement of restructured textile upgradation fund subsidy during the year that is being accounted for on cash receipt basis.

The working capital costs increased during the current financial year as compared to previous financial year by 254% due to increased investments in new fabric business.

Extraordinay Items

During the year, loss of Rs. 1.36 crores (net off insurance settlement) was suffered due to fire which occurred in cotton godown at the factory premises of the company in February 2013 ( Financial Year 2013-14)

PROFITS AND PROFITABILITY

Earnings before Depreciation, Interest and Taxes & Appropriations and "Other Income" stood at Rs.6671 lacs as compared to Rs.7868 lacs in the previous year.

Profits before tax from operating activities stood at Rs.2470 Lacs compared to Rs.4822 lacs in the previous year, decreasing by almost 95%.

Profit after tax stood at Rs.1971 lacs compared to Rs.3269 lacs in the previous year.

FINANCIAL CONDITION AND CASH FLOW MANAGEMENT

Working capital management remains a key in textile industry where a slight mismatch in sourcing and applications can impact the business outcome. The figures reported in the annual report indicate the quantum as on the date of reporting and essentially, don’t reflect the efficiency achieved in the management of working capital over the period of remaining 364 days of the year. The working capital deployment marginally decreased from Rs.8544 lacs (as on 31st March 2013) to Rs.8251 lacs (as on 31st March 2014). With higher integrated operations, the real impact of working capital management would be visible from the next financial year.

During the year, the Company incurred capital expenditure of Rs.5159 lacs which includes procurement of balance weaving and processing machineries for its ongoing expansion project of Rs.11000 Lacs, completed in the second quarter of 2013-14, and for purchase of approx. 55 acres of land at Ahmedabad for strategic purpose. The outstanding term loans as on 31.03.2014 stood at Rs.16580 Lacs, and have started declining, from the level of Rs.16698 Lacs as on 31.03.2013, mainly on account of increased repayment obligations, and no new disbursal.

Current ratio was maintained at a healthy level of 1.57 whereas Debt Service Coverage Ratio is at 1.29.

An efficient working capital management with a long term disciplined financial management towards mobilisation of funds ensures the future availability of funds at economic costs for all commercially viable projects apart from meeting larger working capital requirement for enhanced scales of operations.

During the year, the Company generated marginal positive cash flow for Rs.13 Lacs [previous year: (Rs.3040 lacs)].

SWOT ANALYSIS

Strengths and Opportunities

The textile products are broadly categorised as Textiles (Fibre to fabrics) and Clothing (the end consumer product, garments). Continuous upgradation of manufacturing facilities and shifting towards the consumer products instead of confining to the industrial product, viz., yarn enhances the market reach and therefore, realisation as well for the Company. The recent additions to the manufacturing facilities have strengthened the technological edge of the Company.

Wide spread educational institutes across the country ensure continuous availability of trained manpower in uninterrupted manner. The Company has regular skill development plans in place to facilitate regular development of members of the organisation.

With a nation-wide distribution network and marketing offices in major cities, the Company is well poised to reach customers across the country. The product acceptance at international level has been proven with almost 900% growth in direct exports over last 2 fiscals. However, the Company continues to explore hitherto unexplored market territories for its future growth.

None of the customers accounts for such significant sale within the chosen products so as to dominate over the product / pricing / production strategy followed by the Company.

The manufacturing facilities are situated in the cotton belt to ensure easier and economical sourcing of cotton, the primary raw material. The Company is surrounded by other textile players in local vicinity to ensure availability of other critical inputs required for the manufacturing process.

A significant part of the industry remains fragmented, unorganised and in the small scale that provides consolidation opportunities during the downslide of the industry. With its strong financial base, the Company is poised to grow through inorganic route. The Company is present in more than one market segment of textiles to insulate itself against the adverse movements in any one sector caused due to cyclical nature of the industry.

New fabric business provides opportunity to supply fabrics with large exporters and well known retails brands. This is being seriously pursued by the Company.

Challenges and Threats

The national textile industry significantly depends upon the international market of textile. Textile products being a necessity with discretionary spending pattern, have a robust demand structure albeit inconsistent pattern. Downslide in major consuming international destinations could create a short term surplus supply and lead to short recovery of costs. With firmly placed in domestic as well as export market, the Company is prepared to take advantage out of such adverse economic situation. Continuous depreciation of INR could lead to temporary gains in international market but a reversal of cycle can ultimately lead to margin erosion in international segment. With significant part of the textile machines being imported from the EU, capacity addition and consequent cost rationalisation / technological upgradation for the industry could become an expensive proposition. The Company follows a conservative hedging arrangement to protect against possible downslide while rationalising upside.

Short-sighted policy measures by different Government agencies could impact the industry sentiments and therefore, credit rating of the sector. Any adverse shift in credit rating of the sector apart from the sovereign rating would have impact on the borrowing costs and future expansion of the industry, hence, the Company. However, with its conservative financial leveraging, the adverse impact on the Company could be lower than the industry average. Sourcing of cotton, the major raw-material, depends upon the monsoon conditions. Total acreage of cotton plantation is expected to go up with populist measures targeted for the agricultural sector in select states.

The Company is having its entire operations at single location that could lead to irreparable losses in the event of any natural calamity. However, the Company has already initiated process of outsourcing a part of the product basket to maintain continuity of business and is also in the process of selecting other locations for future business expansion.

OUTLOOK

With record high fibre stocks in the neighbouring economy of China, the off-take of cotton for the exports is likely to be reduced, increasing availability of quality product for the domestic manufacturers. Reduced exports of cotton may bring stability in the domestic market that would help the industry have a balanced growth plan in place with minimum external involvement. With the bigger economic issues in agenda, the industry may not expect any involvement of policy measures to change the path that it intends to follow for own growth.

Weakening of national currency provides an opportunity to expand the share in international trade. However, import of machines would become expensive and therefore, capacity addition may be deferred that could harm the industry for the delayed economies of scale.

During the year, the Company has commissioned its new fabric capacities. Higher proportion of value added revenues are expected to bring disproportionate returns on the investments made. Towards the end of the current financial year, the Company could be looking at fetching benefits post-expansion of the intended project.

Overall, the Company remains optimistic for the upside in the industry with very limited scope in offing for the downside. Being one of the oldest and the largest industry with a track of proven resilience, the industry is poised for a larger role in the economic development of the nation.