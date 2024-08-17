Registered at Jaipur, Rajasthan, Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Limited is headed by L N Bangur as the chairman and managing director. Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of fabrics and yarns with a capacity of 58,360 spindles, 672 rotors and 488 looms.The expansion cum modernisation plan Phase-I, in the process of implementation scheduled during the period 1994-95, at a cost of 46 crores, envisages the yarn manufacturing capacity to increase from 32000 kgs to 45000 kgs per day. The interalia, includes creation of a new unit adjacent to the existing works having 17280 spindles in two stages, for spinning synthetic blended P/V fibre dyed and grey yarns. The innovatively worked out plan is expected to enable the companys mills at Pali to emerge as a technically modernised, multisectional predominantly spinning composite textile outfit with a well diversified qualitatively superior range of higher value products commanding competitive strengths in domestic and international markets.
