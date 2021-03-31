Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure to present the 81st Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2021.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Financial Results are given hereunder:

(INR in Lakhs)

Particulars Year ended on 31.03.2021 Year ended on 31.03.2020 Total Revenue 28578 40234 Gross Profit/(Loss) before depreciation & amortisation expense and finance cost 5014 4340 Finance Cost 2959 3261 Cash Profit/(Loss) before depreciation & amortisation expense and taxes 2055 1079 Depreciation & Amortisation Expense 1847 2021 Profit/(Loss) before Extraordinary Items 208 (942) Extraordinary & Exceptional Items - - Profit/(Loss) before taxes 208 (942) Provision for taxes 58 (176) Profit/(Loss) after tax for the year 150 (766) Other Comprehensive Income (5) 18 Total Comprehensive Income 145 (748) Profit/(Loss) after tax for the year 150 (766) Balance of Other Comprehensive Income (5) 109 Balance brought forward from previous year 33069 33725 Profit available for appropriation 33214 33069 Appropriations: Proposed Dividend - - Tax on Proposed Dividend - - Transferred to General Reserve - - Balance carried to Balance Sheet 33214 33069 Earning per equity share: Basic 0.26 (1.34) Diluted 0.26 (1.34)

Basis of preparation of financial statements:

The standalone financial statements of the Company comply in all material aspects with Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") as prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

2. BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS OPERATIONS DURING THE YEAR AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

Financial year 2020-21 was a challenging year for businesses across the globe. The global economy slender in FY2020 against the expectation by the IMF. The Indian economy also contracted by 7% during the financial year ended March 2021. Overall, the Indian apparel market is estimated to have declined by 27% during 2020. Given the infectious and fatal second wave of pandemic, FY22 estimates have been revised down by sub- 10% levels by most of the economists and analysts.

In this difficult business scenario, Company earned total revenue of Rs. 28578 Lakhs which was 29% lower than the previous financial year. This entire year came out with slow and steady improvement in capacity utilization and volume recapture after the fall in beginning of the financial year. Q1 of the financial year was severely affected due to nationwide lockdown for outbreak of pandemic, Companys textile plant was standstill till first week of June 2020. Textiles sector recovered gradually as export market started to recover in Q2, and domestic market recovery started in Q3. While the entire financial year performance, especially the H1, was impacted given the onset of first wave of Covid, both demand and supply increased afterwards. Each month showed a sequential improvement with respect to capacity utilization.

Overall, revitalization of business in second half of the financial year enabled the Company to deliver a robust performance in Q4 of this financial year. Thus despite the reduction in topline of the Company during the year, overall EBITDA increased to Rs. 5014 Lakhs from Rs. 4340 Lakhs in previous year. Profit before Tax (PBT) was Rs. 208 Lakhs as against Loss before Tax of Rs. 942 Lakhs in previous financial year.

The management of the Company has made instantaneous and tough strategic decisions with regards to closure of non-profitable production processes and optimization of manpower engagement in different area of the business in recent past including this financial year. These decisions resulted in substantial improvement in margins and fixed cost savings as the business volumes returned to its normal levels towards the later half of the financial year. By achieving its rated capacity, supply quality value added products by improving operational efficiency, adopting stringent cost control measures and aggressive marketing of its products are likely to yield substantial advantage in the quarters to come.

The onset of second wave of COVID-19 diminished outlook for Indias economic growth in FY 2021-22. GDP growth for FY 2021-22 could finish lower than projected, before Indian economy returns to strong growth in FY 2022-23 with projected growth of 6.8% over FY 2021-22. The Company is also expects growth though proactive planning, exports, product development and strong relations with the customers.

3. IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared outbreak of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. Consequent to this, Government of India declared lockdown on March 23, 2020 and the Company temporarily suspended the operations in its textile unit in compliance with the lockdown instructions issued by the Central and State Governments. COVID-19 has impacted the normal business operations of the Company by way of interruption in production, supply chain disruption, unavailability of personnel, closure/lock down of production facilities etc. during the extended lock-down period. However, the company, with the permission of the appropriate Government authorities, has re-started its operations at the textile unit in Pali from 9th June 2020 with limited capacity utilization which was gradually ramped up on month on month basis. All the manufacturing facilities were sanitized so that our people are safe and secure. All safety protocols like temperature sensing, wearing of safety gears (masks, goggles, face shields), social distancing, sanitizing and washing of hands are being adhered to very stringently.

The second wave of COVID-19 portends to impact normality that was returning after the initial wave. The second wave is spreading very rapidly and has the potential of impacting the economic growth expected by economists. Many states have started imposing partial to total lockdown to restraint the spread of the virus. The government has also intensified its drive to vaccinate as many people as possible so that immunity is boosted and mortalities due to the virus can be curtailed.

The ripple effect of the initial and subsequent shutdowns will have an impact on all economies of the world including India, as most business sectors have been affected resulting in low revenue and profitability due to an eventual halt / slow down on the purchase of products by consumers.

The extent to which the pandemic will impact the business of the company is dependent on the future developments, which are highly uncertain at this point in time. The Company believes that it has considered all the possible impact of known events arising out of COVID-19 pandemic in the preparation of these financial results. The impact assessment of COVID-19 is a continuing process given its nature and duration. The Company will continue to closely monitor any material changes arising of future economic conditions and impact on its business.

4. DIVIDEND

To strengthen the Financial Position of the Company and to conserve the available resources of the Company for future prospects your directors do not recommend any dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2021.

5. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Board of the Company do not propose to carry any amount to general reserves for the year under review.

6. SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, the Authorised Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 60,00,00,000 (Rupees Sixty Crores Only) divided into 6,00,00,000/- (Six Crores) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

The Paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 57,01,21,550/-(Rupees Fifty Seven Crores One Lac Twenty One Thousand Five Hundred and Fifty Only) divided into 5,70,12,155 (Five Crores Seventy Lac Twelve Thousand One Hundred Fifty Five) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

During the year under review, the Company neither issued shares with differential voting rights nor granted any stock options or sweat equity as on 31st March, 2021.

7. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year under review, there were no changes in the nature of the business of the Company.

8. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There are no material changes affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred in between the end of the financial year 2021 and the date of this report.

9. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

During the year under review, no significant and material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

Kota Establishment has been under closure since 1985 & Honourable Supreme Court of India had upheld the closure during 2011. Subsequently, Government initiated steps for taking over part of the land & not strictly as per the laws of the Land. Company has challenged the decisions of the Government for taking over part of the land. Presently the Companys petition is pending before the Honourable High Court of Rajasthan.

10. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public/ members under section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

11. HOLDING AND SUBSIDIARIES

The Company continued to be a subsidiary of Placid Limited during the year under review.

During the year under review, the Company had only one Subsidiary Msum Texfab Limited. However, the said subsidiary has not started its operations till date.

There has been no change in the number of subsidiaries or in the nature of business of the subsidiaries, during the year under review. In accordance with Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has prepared a Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company consolidating financial statements of its subsidiary company, which is forming part of the Annual Report. A statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the subsidiary company as required in Form AOC-1 is also provided in note 46 to the Consolidated Financial Statement and forms part of the Annual Report.

In accordance with third proviso of Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report of the Company, containing therein its Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements has been placed on the website of the Company at www.msumindia. com. Shareholders interested in obtaining a copy of the audited annual accounts of the subsidiary company may write to the Company Secretary at the Companys registered office.

12. TRANSFER OF SHARES AND UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATIONAND PROTECTION FUND

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the IEPF Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (‘the Rules), all unpaid or unclaimed dividends are required to be transferred by the Company to the IEPF established by the Government of India, after the completion of seven years. Further according to the Rules, the shares on which dividend has not been paid or claimed by the shareholders for seven consecutive years or more shall also be transferred to the Demat account of the IEPF Authority. Accordingly, the Company has transferred the unclaimed and unpaid dividends of Rs. 93,151/-for the financial year 2012-13 to IEPF Authority during the financial year 202021. Further 13,527 corresponding shares were transferred to IEPF Authority as per the requirement of the IEPF rules.

The members who have a claim on above dividends and shares may claim the same from IEPF Authority by submitting an online application in web Form No. IEPF-5 available on the website www. iepf.gov.in and sending a physical copy of the same, duly signed to the Company, along with requisite documents enumerated in the Form IEPF-5. No claims shall lie against the Company in respect of the dividend / shares so transferred.

13. ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EARNING/ OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo required under the provision of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is set out in the Annexure ‘A to this Report.

14. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

The Company has constituted a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee in accordance with Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. The CSR Committee was constituted by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2014. The Annual Report on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities pursuant to clause (o) of sub-section (3) of section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility) Rules, 2014 are given in the Annexure ‘B to this Report. The Corporate Social Responsibility Policy is placed on the website of the Company at www.msumindia. com.

15. DIRECTORS

A) CHANGES IN DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Mrs. Alka Devi Bangur (DIN: 00012894), Non-Executive Director of the Company, who is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment as director liable to retire by rotation. The Board recommends her re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

During the year under review, Mr. Lakshmi Niwas Bangur (DIN: 00012617) has been re-appointed as Chairman & Managing Director of the Company for a period of 3 (three) years with effect from 11th August, 2020 which was approved by shareholders at the 80th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28th September, 2020.

During the year under review, Mr. Yogesh Bangur (DIN: 02018075) has been re-appointed as Deputy Managing Director of the Company for a period of 3 (three) years with effect from 12th April, 2020 which was approved by shareholders at the 80th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28th September, 2020.

During the year under review, Mr. Prince Kumar, tendered his resignation from the office of Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 15th August, 2020. The board at its meeting held on 5th February, 2021 appointed Mr. Laxmi Narayan Mandhana as Company Secretary of the Company with immediate effect pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further Mr. Laxmi Narayan Mandhana has resigned as Company Secretary with effect from 10th June, 2021.

B) DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received declaration from the Independent Director(s) of the Company declaring that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013.

In the opinion of the Board, all the Independent Directors fulfils the conditions specified in the Act with regard to integrity, expertise, and experience (including the proficiency) of the Independent Director and are independent of the management.

C) PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, your Company has adopted the Remuneration Policy with comprehensive procedure on performance evaluation.

A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations, ethics and compliances, financial reporting process and monitoring activities.

Performance parameters for the Board as a collective body, included parameters like qualification and diversity of Board members, method and criteria for selection of independent directors to ensure independence, availability, appropriateness, clarity of understanding on risk scenarios faced by the Company, existence, sufficiency and appropriateness of policy on dealing with potential conflicts of interest, involvement of Board members in long-term strategic planning etc. Based on these criteria, the performance of the Board, various Board Committees, Chairman and Individual Directors (including Independent Directors) was found to be satisfactory.

Independent Directors have reviewed the performance of Board, its Committee, Chairman and individual Directors, in their separate meeting held without the participation of other Non-Independent Directors and members of management. Based on their review, the Independent Directors, hold a unanimous opinion that the NonIndependent Directors, including the Chairman to the Board are experts with sufficient knowledge in their respective field of activities.

16. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on Company business policy and strategy apart from other Board businesses. However, in case of a special and urgent business need, the Boards approval is taken by passing resolutions through circulation, as permitted by law, which are confirmed in the subsequent Board meeting.

The notice of Board/Committee meeting is given well in advance to all the Directors. Usually, meetings of the Board are held in Kolkata. The Agenda of the Board / Committee meetings is circulated at least a week prior to the date of the meeting. The Agenda for the Board and Committee meetings includes detailed notes on the items to be discussed at the meeting to enable the Directors to take an informed decision.

During the year under review, the Board met 4 (Four) times viz., on 15th June, 2020, 18th August, 2020, 10th November, 2020 and 5th February, 2021. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed the maximum gap provided under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and MCA Circular No. 11/2020 dated 24th March, 2020.

A separate meeting of Independent Directors of the Company has been also conducted on 5th February, 2021.

17. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

There are currently 4 (Four) Committees of the Board, as follows:

A) Audit Committee

B) Stakeholders Relationship Committee

C) Nomination and Remuneration Committee

D) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

A) AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee of the Company comprises of two Independent Directors and one Non-Executive Director. The details are shown below:

1. Mr. Rajiv Kapasi, Independent Director - Chairman of the Committee

2. Mr. Amitav Kothari, Independent Director -Member

3. Mrs. Alka Devi Bangur, Non-Executive Director - Member

The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary of the Committee.

During the year under review, the Committee met 4 (Four) times viz., on 15th June, 2020, 18th August, 2020, 10th November, 2020, and 5th February, 2021. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed the maximum gap provided under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and MCA Circular No. 11/2020 dated 24th March, 2020.

All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee during the year under review were accepted by the Board.

B) STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company comprises of one Non-Executive Director, one Executive Director and one Independent Director. The details are shown below:

1. Mrs. Alka Devi Bangur, Non- Executive Director - Chairman

2. Mr. Yogesh Bangur, Executive Director -Member

3. Mr. Rajiv Kapasi, Independent Director - Member

During the year under review, the Committee met 4 (Four) times viz., on 15th June, 2020, 18th August, 2020, 10th November, 2020, and 5th February, 2021. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed the maximum gap provided under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and MCA Circular No. 11/2020 dated 24th March, 2020.

C) NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company comprises of two Independent Directors and one Executive Director.

The details are shown below:

1. Mr. L.N. Bangur, Executive Director - Member

2. Mr. Amitav Kothari, Independent Director -Member

3. Mr. Rajiv Kapasi, Independent Director - Member

During the year under review, the Committee met 2 (Two) times viz., on 15th June, 2020 and 5th February, 2021.

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company, is appended as Annexure ‘C to this Report.

D) CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company comprises of two Executive Directors and one Independent Director. The details are shown below:

1. Mr. L.N. Bangur, Executive Director - Chairman

2. Mr. Yogesh Bangur, Executive Director - Member

3. Mr. Amitav Kothari, Independent Director -Member

During the year under review, the Committee met on 15th June, 2020, 18th August, 2020 and 5th February, 2021.

18. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) of the Act, the draft Annual Return for the year ended 31st March, 2021 is available on the website of the Company at the weblink: https://www.msumindia.com/ Financials/index1.php

The final Annual Return shall be uploaded at the same web link after the same is filed with the Registrar of Companies/Ministry of Corporate Affairs(MCA).

19. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks that may impact key business objectives of the Company.

Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. These are discussed at the meetings of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company. As on the date of this Report, the Board has not identified any risks which may threaten the existence of the Company.

20. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has laid adequate internal financial controls, commensurate with the nature, scale and complexity of its operations, in view of the following:

i. Systems have been laid to ensure that all transactions are executed in accordance with managements general and specific authorization. There are well-laid manuals for such general or specific authorisation.

ii. Systems and procedures exist to ensure that all transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles or any other criteria applicable to such statements, and to maintain accountability for aspects and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

iii. Access to assets is permitted only in accordance with managements general and specific authorization. No assets of the Company are allowed to be used for personal purposes, except in accordance with terms of employment or except as specifically permitted.

iv. The existing assets of the Company are verified/checked at reasonable intervals and appropriate action is taken with respect to any differences, if any.

v. Proper Systems are in place for prevention and detection of frauds and errors and for ensuring adherence to the Companys policies.

The internal auditor monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of the internal control systems in the Company. Based on the report of the internal auditor, respective departments undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee.

21. DETAILS OF ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM FOR DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES

The Board of Directors of the Company has established a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees and adopted the Whistle Blower Policy in terms of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 to report concerns about unethical behaviour, wrongful conduct and violation of Companys Code of conduct or ethics policy. The Whistle Blower Policy has also been posted on the website of the Company at www.msumindia.com.

22. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The loan given, guarantee given and investment made by the Company during the financial year ended March 31,2021 are within the limits prescribed under Section 186 of the Act. Further, the details of loans, guarantees and investments covered under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to financial Statements.

23. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts or arrangements or transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis and are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board.

During the year under review, the Company has not entered into contracts or arrangements or transactions with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions. Accordingly, no transactions are reported in Form no. AOC - 2 in terms of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts), Rules, 2014.

The Policy on Related Party transactions as approved by the Board has been posted on the website of the Company at www. msumindia.com. Further, suitable disclosure as required by the Accounting Standards has been made in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

24. STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. Singhi & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Regn. No.: 302049E), the Statutory Auditors of the Company have been appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in the 80th Annual General Meeting for a period of 5 years i.e, from 80th Annual General Meeting till conclusion of 85th Annual General Meeting.

25. AUDITORS REPORT

The Notes on Financial Statements referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and, therefore, do not call for further clarification.

The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

26. COST AUDIT

Pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with The Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014, the cost accounting records maintained by the Company in respect of Textile Unit are required to be audited. Your Directors had, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, appointed K G Goyal & Associates, Cost Accountants (Firm Registration No. 000024), to audit the cost accounting records of Textile Unit for the Financial Year 2021-2022 on a consolidated remuneration of Rs. 40,000/- (excluding applicable taxes).

As required under the Companies Act, 2013, the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor is required to be placed before members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting for their ratification. Accordingly a resolution seeking members ratification for the remuneration payable to KG Goyal & Associates, Cost Auditors, is included in the notice convening Annual General Meeting of the Company.

27. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors of the Company had appointed M/s Vinod Kothari & Company, Practising Company Secretaries, (UIN No. P1996WB042300) to conduct the Secretarial Audit and their Report on the Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2020-21 in Form MR-3, is appended to this Report as Annexure ‘D.

There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made by the Secretarial Auditor in the enclosed Secretarial Audit Report for the year under review.

28. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanation obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Section 134(3)(c)and Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013:

(a) that in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2021, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

(b) that such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2021 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

(c) that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) that the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

(e) that proper internal financial controls are in place to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

(f) that proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws are in place and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

29. FRAUD REPORTING

There have been no frauds reported by the auditors of the Company under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 other than those reported to Central Government as per Companies Amendment Act, 2015.

30. DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place policy on Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace in line with the requirements of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. An Internal Complaint Committee has been set up to redress complaints received. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. The Committee has not received any compliant from any employee during the financial year 2020-21.

31. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company complies with all applicable secretarial standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

32. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Directors express their gratitude to Financial Institutions, Banks and various other agencies for the co-operation extended to the Company. The Directors also take this opportunity to thank all business associates and all stakeholders for the confidence reposed by them in the Company. The Directors place on records their sincere appreciation to employees of the Company for their unstinted commitment and continued contribution to the Company and hope that they will maintain their commitment to excel in the time to come.