To

The Members of Mahavir Industries Limited

1. Report on the Financial Statement

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Mahavir Industries Limited(Formerly known as Croitre Industries Limited) (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2019, the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year then ended, Cash Flow Statement and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statement

The management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act,2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Act,2013. This responsibility includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

3. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken in to account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143 (10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements, that give a true and fair view, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys management and Board of Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

4. Opinion

The Financials are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circulars CIR/CFD/CMD/15/2015 dated 30 November 2015 and CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5 July 2016 in this regard; and in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act for the year ended 31 March 2019:

i) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2019;

ii) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss Account, of the Losses for the year ended on that date; and

iii) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flow for the year ended on that date.

5. Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books

c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rule,2014;

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2019, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2019, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer our separate report in Annexure B; and

g) in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

iii. There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the investor Education and Provident Fund. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

For KAVA & Associates CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

DEVESH MISHRA (Partner)

MEMBERSHIP NO. 513816 FR No.145721W

PLACE : Mumbai DATE: 30/05/2019

Annexure A referred to in paragraph 5 of our Report of even date to the members of Mahavir Industries Limited on the accounts of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019

(i) The Company does not have Fixed Assets during the year hence, the requirements of the clauses 3 (i) (a) to (c) are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) In respect of inventories:

(a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records of its inventories and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act 2013 (the Act), accordingly the clauses 3 (iii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has no loans, investments and guarantees covered by the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 accordingly the clause 3 (iv) is not applicable to the company

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. We are informed by the management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or nay court or any other Tribunal.

(vi) As informed to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, Employees State Insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth-tax, service-tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues, where applicable, with the appropriate authorities in India. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at 31st March,2019 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of income-tax, wealth-tax, service-tax, sales-tax, customs duty and excise duty which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(c) There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The question of reporting delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

(viii) The company has accumulated losses at the end of the financial year, which is not less than 50% of its net worth. The Net worth of the company at the end of FY 18-19 was INR 64,000/- as compared to INR 1.13 crore previous year net worth. The Company has incurred loss on shares trading during the current year as well as immediately preceding financial year.

(ix) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any loans from financial institutions or banks and has not issued debentures.

(x) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loan taken by others from a bank or financial institution during the year.

(xi) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any the term loans from financials institution or banks during the year.-

(xii) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried in accordance with the auditing standards generally accepted in India, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit nor have been informed of any such instance by the management.

(xiii) On the basis of our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not paid managerial remuneration, accordingly the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act,2013 are not applicable.

(xiv) In our opinion, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not dealt in any transactions with the related parties, therefore provisions of Section 188 and 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment / private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review, accordingly, the requirements of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered in to any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

For KAVA & Associates

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

DEVESH MISHRA (Partner)

MEMBERSHIP NO. 513816

FR No.145721W

PLACE : Mumbai

DATE : 30/05/2019

Annexure B referred to in paragraph 2 (f) of our Report of even date to the members of Mahavir Industries Limited on the accounts of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,2013 (the Act).

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Mahavir Industries Limited (the Company) as of March 31, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act,2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includes obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedure selected depends on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting.

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial control over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For KAVA & Associates

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

DEVESH MISHRA

(Partner)

MEMBERSHIP NO. 513816

FR No.145721W

PLACE : Mumbai

DATE : 30/05/2019