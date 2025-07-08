Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹0.91
Prev. Close₹0.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹0.91
Day's Low₹0.91
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.04
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.82
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10
-9.99
-8.87
-6.52
Net Worth
0
0
1.13
3.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.1
0
0
0.08
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-98.01
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.09
As % of sales
0
0
0
100.55
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.06
-0.04
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.01
-0.1
-0.01
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
0.92
-1.08
-0.01
0.19
Other operating items
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,477.35
|50.58
|96,392.14
|521.37
|1.48
|2,414.36
|253.17
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,028.4
|73.83
|23,388.19
|121.91
|0
|529.1
|90.83
Grindwell Norton Ltd
GRINDWELL
1,759.25
|57.7
|19,478.42
|91.33
|0.97
|687.67
|202.31
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
991.1
|58.68
|18,872.89
|61.3
|0.4
|686.81
|134.22
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
KIRLOSBROS
2,195.55
|70.76
|17,434.63
|100
|0.32
|885.4
|209.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sachin Mane
Non Executive Director
Bhavik Harsora
Director
Firoze Nariman Kapadia
Director
Vedant Shrikant Kulkarni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hobin Duggal
Director
Ajay Kumar
115 Wing B Shalimar Miracle,
Plot No 26 S V Road Road No 4,
Maharashtra - 400062
Tel: -
Website: http://www.miltd.co.in
Email: investors@miltd.co.in; miltd.corp@gmail.com
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Mahavir Industries Ltd. (Formerly known as Sai Wires India Ltd) incorporated in October, 1989 is presently promoted by Girdhar S Bansal and Deepak S. Bansal. Since incorporation, the Company was not o...
Read More
Reports by Mahavir Industries Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.