iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Mahavir Industries Ltd Share Price Live

0.91
(-4.21%)
Feb 27, 2023|03:24:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.91
  • Day's High0.91
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.95
  • Day's Low0.91
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.13
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value-0.04
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.82
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mahavir Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

0.91

Prev. Close

0.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

0.91

Day's Low

0.91

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.04

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.82

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mahavir Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Mahavir Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mahavir Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:43 PM
Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.55%

Non-Promoter- 98.45%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mahavir Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10

-9.99

-8.87

-6.52

Net Worth

0

0

1.13

3.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.1

0

0

0.08

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-98.01

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.09

As % of sales

0

0

0

100.55

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.06

-0.04

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.01

-0.1

-0.01

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

0.92

-1.08

-0.01

0.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mahavir Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,477.35

50.5896,392.14521.371.482,414.36253.17

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,028.4

73.8323,388.19121.910529.190.83

Grindwell Norton Ltd

GRINDWELL

1,759.25

57.719,478.4291.330.97687.67202.31

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

991.1

58.6818,872.8961.30.4686.81134.22

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

KIRLOSBROS

2,195.55

70.7617,434.631000.32885.4209.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mahavir Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sachin Mane

Non Executive Director

Bhavik Harsora

Director

Firoze Nariman Kapadia

Director

Vedant Shrikant Kulkarni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hobin Duggal

Director

Ajay Kumar

Registered Office

115 Wing B Shalimar Miracle,

Plot No 26 S V Road Road No 4,

Maharashtra - 400062

Tel: -

Website: http://www.miltd.co.in

Email: investors@miltd.co.in; miltd.corp@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Mahavir Industries Ltd. (Formerly known as Sai Wires India Ltd) incorporated in October, 1989 is presently promoted by Girdhar S Bansal and Deepak S. Bansal. Since incorporation, the Company was not o...
Read More

Reports by Mahavir Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Mahavir Industries Ltd share price today?

The Mahavir Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mahavir Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahavir Industries Ltd is ₹1.82 Cr. as of 27 Feb ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mahavir Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mahavir Industries Ltd is 0 and -20.22 as of 27 Feb ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mahavir Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahavir Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahavir Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Feb ‘23

What is the CAGR of Mahavir Industries Ltd?

Mahavir Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.64%, 3 Years at 21.29%, 1 Year at -55.39%, 6 Month at -15.74%, 3 Month at -9.00% and 1 Month at -17.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mahavir Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mahavir Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.45 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahavir Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.