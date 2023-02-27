Mahavir Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.01
-0.1
-0.01
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
0.92
-1.08
-0.01
0.19
Other operating items
Operating
0.91
-1.18
-0.02
0.19
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.91
-1.18
-0.02
0.19
Equity raised
-16.51
-12.83
-12.8
-12.8
Investing
-5.19
2.71
0
2.37
Financing
2.68
1.73
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-18.11
-9.58
-12.83
-10.24
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.