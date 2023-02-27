iifl-logo
Mahavir Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

0.91
(-4.21%)
Feb 27, 2023|03:24:15 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10

-9.99

-8.87

-6.52

Net Worth

0

0

1.13

3.48

Minority Interest

Debt

0.95

1

1.73

1.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.95

1.01

2.86

5.21

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

2.23

5.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.95

1

0.63

-0.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.14

0.06

0

0

Debtor Days

511

0

Other Current Assets

0.83

0.95

0.76

0.01

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.01

-0.13

-0.02

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.04

Total Assets

0.96

1.01

2.87

5.22

