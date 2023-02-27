Mahavir Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10
-9.99
-8.87
-6.52
Net Worth
0
0
1.13
3.48
Minority Interest
Debt
0.95
1
1.73
1.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.95
1.01
2.86
5.21
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
2.23
5.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.95
1
0.63
-0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.14
0.06
0
0
Debtor Days
511
0
Other Current Assets
0.83
0.95
0.76
0.01
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.01
-0.13
-0.02
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.04
Total Assets
0.96
1.01
2.87
5.22
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.