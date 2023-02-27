iifl-logo
Mahavir Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.91
(-4.21%)
Feb 27, 2023

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.1

0

0

0.08

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-98.01

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.09

As % of sales

0

0

0

100.55

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.06

-0.04

0

As % of sales

51.8

0

0

8.12

Other costs

-0.07

-0.07

-0.06

-0.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

72.69

0

0

116.78

Operating profit

-0.02

-0.14

-0.1

-0.11

OPM

-24.49

0

0

-125.47

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

-0.01

-6.16

0

Other income

0.03

0.05

0.09

0.11

Profit before tax

0.01

-0.1

-0.01

0

Taxes

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax rate

-133.93

0

14.28

-36.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.1

-0.01

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-0.1

-0.01

0

yoy growth (%)

-96.35

472.52

-1,552.6

-102.65

NPM

-3.69

0

0

1.36

