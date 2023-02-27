Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.1
0
0
0.08
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-98.01
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.09
As % of sales
0
0
0
100.55
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.06
-0.04
0
As % of sales
51.8
0
0
8.12
Other costs
-0.07
-0.07
-0.06
-0.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
72.69
0
0
116.78
Operating profit
-0.02
-0.14
-0.1
-0.11
OPM
-24.49
0
0
-125.47
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
-0.01
-6.16
0
Other income
0.03
0.05
0.09
0.11
Profit before tax
0.01
-0.1
-0.01
0
Taxes
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax rate
-133.93
0
14.28
-36.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.1
-0.01
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-0.1
-0.01
0
yoy growth (%)
-96.35
472.52
-1,552.6
-102.65
NPM
-3.69
0
0
1.36
