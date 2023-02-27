To the Members of

Majestic Research Services and Solutions Limited

1. Report on the Indian Accounting Standards Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Statement of Standalone Financial Results of Majestic Research Services and Solutions Ltd (the "Company"), for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021 (the "Statement"), being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the statement: 1. are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations; and 2. gives a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the net loss and other comprehensive income for the Quarter ended 31st March 2021 and other financial information of the Company for the quarter and year then ended March 31, 2021.

Basis of Opinion

2. We conducted our audit of the Statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021 under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to:

1. The Financial Statements of the company is not in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act and also notes to accounts supplies to us are defective.

2. Company has not made sufficient provisions for its expenses, interest and applicable taxes for the financial year 2020-21 in financial.

3. In respect of non-availability of confirmation for outstanding closing bank balances, trade receivables, advances, and deposits. In absence of alternative corroborative evidence, we are unable to comment upon its recoverability, if any.

4. In respect of non-availability of confirmations for outstanding closing bank loans, trade payable, other current liabilities including unsecured loans and provisions. In absence of alternative corroborative evidence, we unable to comment on the extent to which such balances are Payable or not.

5. We didnt receive the Management assessment on

Trade payables that representing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises or not, which are outstanding for the period of more than a year and Interest is also not provided on the same if any. Hence, there would be noncompliance as per MSME Act, 2006.

6. Note 8 to the financial Results regarding impact and uncertainties arising from COVID-19 Pandemic.

7. Non-Provisions of Gratuity as per As-15: Employee benefits" with regards to Group Gratuity Scheme.

8. The Company has currently not recognized deferred tax assets in respect of deductible temporary differences arising during the half year and year ended 31st March 2021.

3. Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

This Statement, which includes the Standalone financial results is the responsibility of the Companys Board of Directors, and has been approved by them for the issuance. The Statement has been compiled from the related audited Interim condensed standalone financial statements for the three months and year ended March 31, 2021. This responsibility includes preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021 that give a true and fair view of the Net Loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Ind AS, prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Results that give a true and fair view and is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Financial Results, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability, to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

4. Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Results as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this Standalone Financial Results. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates made by the Board of Directors.

Evaluate the appropriateness and reasonableness of disclosures made by the Board of Directors in terms of the requirements specified under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of

Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Results, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the Standalone Financial Results of the Company to express an opinion on the Standalone Financial Results. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Results that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Results may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Results.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in paragraph 5 Our Report of even date to the members Majestic Research Services & Solution Ltd. on the financial statement for the year ended 31st March 2021.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

i. In respect of fixed assets;

a) The company has generally maintained records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) It has been explained to us that the Company has a regular program for physical verification of fixed assets on a rotational basis, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. ii. In respect of inventories; Since there is no Inventory in the company hence there is no requirement for physically verification of inventory.

iii. The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public covered under Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts relating to materials, labors and other items of cost maintained by the company as prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

vii. In respect of statutory dues;

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities in India, however there has been some delay in payment of the some taxes. Undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2021 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, there are dues of Income Tax, Service Tax, Sales Tax, Customs Duty and Excise Duty which have not been deposited on account of any disputes the same is not ascertainable due to non filling / delay in filling of returns.

viii. Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to a financial institution or bank and it has no dues of loans or borrowing to the government or dues to debenture holders.

ix. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, term loans raised during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

x. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried in accordance with the auditing standards generally accepted in India, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the company by its officials or employees, noticed or reported during the course of our audit nor have we been informed of any such instance by the Management.

xi. The Company is the Private Limited Company, thus provisions of section 197 is not applicable to the company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year the requirement of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied and the amount raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.