Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹4.82
Prev. Close₹4.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹4.84
Day's Low₹4.38
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹13.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
10.03
10.03
10.03
10.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.2
25.76
31.65
21.25
Net Worth
13.23
35.79
41.68
31.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.57
20.72
56.32
46.2
yoy growth (%)
-97.23
-63.2
21.89
101.49
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-1.28
-3.33
-3.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-22.56
0.74
14.66
15.51
Depreciation
-2.3
-4.79
-4.43
-0.9
Tax paid
0
0
-4.26
-4.55
Working capital
-20.34
1.63
1.3
13.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-97.23
-63.2
21.89
101.49
Op profit growth
-427.47
-69.75
19.08
130.1
EBIT growth
-1,726.96
-91.36
-2.24
126.3
Net profit growth
-3,116.04
-92.8
-5.09
136.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
63.58
64.45
22.93
11.17
5.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
63.58
64.45
22.93
11.17
5.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.46
0.93
0.05
0.15
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sarang Jayant Panchal
Independent Director
Rupesh Pandurang Bhujbal
Independent Director
Rajesh Dharambir Oberoi
Independent Director
Shwetambari Rao
Company Secretary
Manish Baid
Director
Gauri Datta
Director
Abhay Jain
2nd Floor Kalpak Arcade,
46/17 Church Street,
Karnataka - 560001
Tel: 91-80-41757500
Website: http://www.mrssindia.in
Email: info@mrssindia.com
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Majestic Research Services and Solutions Limited operates as an independent market research agency in India and internationally. It offers a range of qualitative and quantitative research services. Th...
Reports by Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd
