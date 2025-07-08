iifl-logo
Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd Share Price Live

4.38
(-4.99%)
Feb 27, 2023|03:20:11 PM

  • Open4.82
  • Day's High4.84
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.61
  • Day's Low4.38
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.18
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.39
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:43 PM
Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.23%

Non-Promoter- 6.86%

Institutions: 6.86%

Non-Institutions: 41.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

10.03

10.03

10.03

10.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.2

25.76

31.65

21.25

Net Worth

13.23

35.79

41.68

31.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.57

20.72

56.32

46.2

yoy growth (%)

-97.23

-63.2

21.89

101.49

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-1.28

-3.33

-3.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-22.56

0.74

14.66

15.51

Depreciation

-2.3

-4.79

-4.43

-0.9

Tax paid

0

0

-4.26

-4.55

Working capital

-20.34

1.63

1.3

13.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-97.23

-63.2

21.89

101.49

Op profit growth

-427.47

-69.75

19.08

130.1

EBIT growth

-1,726.96

-91.36

-2.24

126.3

Net profit growth

-3,116.04

-92.8

-5.09

136.61

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

63.58

64.45

22.93

11.17

5.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

63.58

64.45

22.93

11.17

5.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.46

0.93

0.05

0.15

0

Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.23

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.05

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.85

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.6

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.06

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sarang Jayant Panchal

Independent Director

Rupesh Pandurang Bhujbal

Independent Director

Rajesh Dharambir Oberoi

Independent Director

Shwetambari Rao

Company Secretary

Manish Baid

Director

Gauri Datta

Director

Abhay Jain

Registered Office

2nd Floor Kalpak Arcade,

46/17 Church Street,

Karnataka - 560001

Tel: 91-80-41757500

Website: http://www.mrssindia.in

Email: info@mrssindia.com

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Majestic Research Services and Solutions Limited operates as an independent market research agency in India and internationally. It offers a range of qualitative and quantitative research services. Th...
Reports by Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd is ₹4.39 Cr. as of 27 Feb ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd is 0 and 0.33 as of 27 Feb ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Feb ‘23

What is the CAGR of Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd?

Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -54.37%, 3 Years at -23.49%, 1 Year at -45.04%, 6 Month at -9.69%, 3 Month at 5.80% and 1 Month at -2.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.24 %
Institutions - 6.86 %
Public - 41.90 %

