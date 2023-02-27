iifl-logo
Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.38
(-4.99%)
Feb 27, 2023|03:20:11 PM

Majestic Researc FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-22.56

0.74

14.66

15.51

Depreciation

-2.3

-4.79

-4.43

-0.9

Tax paid

0

0

-4.26

-4.55

Working capital

-20.34

1.63

1.3

13.83

Other operating items

Operating

-45.2

-2.42

7.26

23.88

Capital expenditure

-2.3

-10.88

11.79

6.42

Free cash flow

-47.5

-13.3

19.05

30.3

Equity raised

51.52

56.66

42.5

31.01

Investing

0

0

0

3.08

Financing

9.56

8.37

6.03

11.87

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.5

Net in cash

13.57

51.73

67.58

76.76

