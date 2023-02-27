Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-22.56
0.74
14.66
15.51
Depreciation
-2.3
-4.79
-4.43
-0.9
Tax paid
0
0
-4.26
-4.55
Working capital
-20.34
1.63
1.3
13.83
Other operating items
Operating
-45.2
-2.42
7.26
23.88
Capital expenditure
-2.3
-10.88
11.79
6.42
Free cash flow
-47.5
-13.3
19.05
30.3
Equity raised
51.52
56.66
42.5
31.01
Investing
0
0
0
3.08
Financing
9.56
8.37
6.03
11.87
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.5
Net in cash
13.57
51.73
67.58
76.76
