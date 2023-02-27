Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.57
20.72
56.32
46.2
yoy growth (%)
-97.23
-63.2
21.89
101.49
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-1.28
-3.33
-3.07
As % of sales
13.97
6.18
5.91
6.66
Other costs
-20.74
-13.25
-32.53
-25.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3,624.38
63.96
57.76
56.17
Operating profit
-20.25
6.18
20.45
17.17
OPM
-3,538.36
29.84
36.31
37.16
Depreciation
-2.3
-4.79
-4.43
-0.9
Interest expense
0
-0.63
-1.39
-0.91
Other income
0
0
0.04
0.16
Profit before tax
-22.56
0.74
14.66
15.51
Taxes
0
0
-4.26
-4.55
Tax rate
0
0
-29.1
-29.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-22.56
0.74
10.39
10.95
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-22.56
0.74
10.39
10.95
yoy growth (%)
-3,116.04
-92.8
-5.09
136.61
NPM
-3,941.29
3.6
18.46
23.71
