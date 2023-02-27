iifl-logo
Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.38
(-4.99%)
Feb 27, 2023

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.57

20.72

56.32

46.2

yoy growth (%)

-97.23

-63.2

21.89

101.49

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-1.28

-3.33

-3.07

As % of sales

13.97

6.18

5.91

6.66

Other costs

-20.74

-13.25

-32.53

-25.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3,624.38

63.96

57.76

56.17

Operating profit

-20.25

6.18

20.45

17.17

OPM

-3,538.36

29.84

36.31

37.16

Depreciation

-2.3

-4.79

-4.43

-0.9

Interest expense

0

-0.63

-1.39

-0.91

Other income

0

0

0.04

0.16

Profit before tax

-22.56

0.74

14.66

15.51

Taxes

0

0

-4.26

-4.55

Tax rate

0

0

-29.1

-29.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-22.56

0.74

10.39

10.95

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-22.56

0.74

10.39

10.95

yoy growth (%)

-3,116.04

-92.8

-5.09

136.61

NPM

-3,941.29

3.6

18.46

23.71

