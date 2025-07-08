Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd Summary

Majestic Research Services and Solutions Limited operates as an independent market research agency in India and internationally. It offers a range of qualitative and quantitative research services. The companys services include net promoter score framework, customer based brand equity, pricing research, U and A studies, customer service evaluation, insights community, access panel, mobile analytics, eye tracking, market potential/sizing, agriculture research, and B2B research, as well as segmentation, targeting, and positioning services. It serves clients in the apparel, cosmetics and personal care, consumer electronics, household products, banking and financial services, insurance, e-finan...