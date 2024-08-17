iifl-logo-icon 1
Malabar Trading Company Ltd Company Summary

3.36
(-4.82%)
Feb 4, 2016

Malabar Trading Company Ltd Summary

Malabar Trading Company Limited engages in the distribution of teas in India. It offers various tea products, including single estate teas, signature chai spice blends, and herbal tisanes. The company is based in Mumbai, India.Malabar Trading Company was established in the year 1994. The company is primarily an online tea store offering a wide range selection of premium single estate loose leaf teas, signature chai blends, unique herbal tisanes and tea accessories. The company also sources the spices and exquisite tea from tea gardens and tea estates renowed for quality, handcrafts teas that are grown and cultivated using sustainable farming practices.The company in addition to the online business participates in Moneterey Bay certified markets: Aptos farmers market at calibros College, Del Monte farmers market, at Del Monte markets shipping centre in Moneterey; and Moneterey farmers market at Monetary Peninsula College in Monetery.

