Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹3.36
Prev. Close₹3.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹3.36
Day's Low₹3.36
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹19.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
20.09
20.09
20.09
20.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.71
19.98
22.46
22.49
Net Worth
39.8
40.07
42.55
42.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
37.52
0.02
-6.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
1.86
1.37
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1.86
1.37
Other Operating Income
0.43
1.04
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Garima Varma
Director
Ramanlal Trivedi
Independent Director
Chandrakant Govingbhai Parmar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Malabar Trading Company Ltd
Summary
Malabar Trading Company Limited engages in the distribution of teas in India. It offers various tea products, including single estate teas, signature chai spice blends, and herbal tisanes. The company is based in Mumbai, India.Malabar Trading Company was established in the year 1994. The company is primarily an online tea store offering a wide range selection of premium single estate loose leaf teas, signature chai blends, unique herbal tisanes and tea accessories. The company also sources the spices and exquisite tea from tea gardens and tea estates renowed for quality, handcrafts teas that are grown and cultivated using sustainable farming practices.The company in addition to the online business participates in Moneterey Bay certified markets: Aptos farmers market at calibros College, Del Monte farmers market, at Del Monte markets shipping centre in Moneterey; and Moneterey farmers market at Monetary Peninsula College in Monetery.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.