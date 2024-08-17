iifl-logo-icon 1
Malabar Trading Company Ltd Share Price

3.36
(-4.82%)
Feb 4, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Malabar Trading Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3.36

Prev. Close

3.53

Turnover(Lac.)

0.16

Day's High

3.36

Day's Low

3.36

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

19.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Malabar Trading Company Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Malabar Trading Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Malabar Trading Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:30 AM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Malabar Trading Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

20.09

20.09

20.09

20.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.71

19.98

22.46

22.49

Net Worth

39.8

40.07

42.55

42.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

37.52

0.02

-6.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

1.86

1.37

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1.86

1.37

Other Operating Income

0.43

1.04

Other Income

0

0

Malabar Trading Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Malabar Trading Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Garima Varma

Director

Ramanlal Trivedi

Independent Director

Chandrakant Govingbhai Parmar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Malabar Trading Company Ltd

Summary

Malabar Trading Company Limited engages in the distribution of teas in India. It offers various tea products, including single estate teas, signature chai spice blends, and herbal tisanes. The company is based in Mumbai, India.Malabar Trading Company was established in the year 1994. The company is primarily an online tea store offering a wide range selection of premium single estate loose leaf teas, signature chai blends, unique herbal tisanes and tea accessories. The company also sources the spices and exquisite tea from tea gardens and tea estates renowed for quality, handcrafts teas that are grown and cultivated using sustainable farming practices.The company in addition to the online business participates in Moneterey Bay certified markets: Aptos farmers market at calibros College, Del Monte farmers market, at Del Monte markets shipping centre in Moneterey; and Moneterey farmers market at Monetary Peninsula College in Monetery.
