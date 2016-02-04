Malabar Trading Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
20.09
20.09
20.09
20.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.71
19.98
22.46
22.49
Net Worth
39.8
40.07
42.55
42.58
Minority Interest
Debt
1.95
2.47
0.32
0.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
41.75
42.54
42.87
42.9
Fixed Assets
1
1
1
1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.73
0.73
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
40.01
40.8
41.86
41.89
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
20.41
44.39
9.3
9.3
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
40
37.2
32.7
32.73
Sundry Creditors
-20.35
-40.78
-0.13
-0.13
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
0
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
41.75
42.54
42.87
42.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.