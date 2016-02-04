iifl-logo-icon 1
Malabar Trading Company Ltd Balance Sheet

3.36
(-4.82%)
Feb 4, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

20.09

20.09

20.09

20.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.71

19.98

22.46

22.49

Net Worth

39.8

40.07

42.55

42.58

Minority Interest

Debt

1.95

2.47

0.32

0.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

41.75

42.54

42.87

42.9

Fixed Assets

1

1

1

1

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.73

0.73

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

40.01

40.8

41.86

41.89

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

20.41

44.39

9.3

9.3

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

40

37.2

32.7

32.73

Sundry Creditors

-20.35

-40.78

-0.13

-0.13

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

0

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

41.75

42.54

42.87

42.9

