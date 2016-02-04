iifl-logo-icon 1
Malabar Trading Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.36
(-4.82%)
Feb 4, 2016

Malabar Trading Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

37.52

0.02

-6.89

Other operating items

Operating

-0.02

37.52

0.02

-6.89

Capital expenditure

-0.06

0

0

0.01

Free cash flow

-0.08

37.52

0.02

-6.88

Equity raised

62.92

31.85

0.96

19.5

Investing

0

-5.61

0

5.61

Financing

1.78

1.05

0.02

-1.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0.11

0.11

Net in cash

64.62

64.81

1.11

17

