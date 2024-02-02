To the Members of Manas Properties Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Manas Properties Limited (Formerly Known as Manas Properties Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprises of the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements gives a true and fair view in conformity, with the aforesaid accounting standard and other accounting principles generally accepted in India prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, the profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note No. 28 & 29 to the Financial Statements in which the Company describes the uncertainties arising from the COVID 2019 pandemic. Our report is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue Recognition: We assessed the Companys process to recognize the impact of the revenue generating operation. The Company recognized revenue of Rs. 33,50,00,000 for the year ended 31st March 2024 towards lease rental. Our audit approach consisted of the following: - Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances. Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to recognition of the operation This is a key audit matter because of the Significance of the revenue amount to the statement of financialposition. Considered the terms of the contracts to determine the transactionprice.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis,

Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report inthis regard.

Managements Responsibility for Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to thepreparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and arefree from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by paragraph 3(xxi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the specified relevant accounting standard, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 except mentioned in para 2 of emphasis of matters.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors, is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2020, in our opinion and to our best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations that would affect its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts, including derivative contracts for whichthere were any material foreseeable losses;

iii) There were no amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief,

i) no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

j) Since, the Company has not paid or proposed dividend for the year, section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

For Ashok Shyam & Associates. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 011223N Sd/- FCA Deepak Khanna Partner Membership No.:083466 Place: Delhi Date: 29 May 2024

"Annexure A" To the Independent Auditors Report on the financial statements of Manas

Properties Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Manas Properties Limited (Formerly Known as Manas Properties Private Limited) of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Manas Properties Limited (Formerly Known as Manas Properties Private Limited) ("the Company") as of 31

March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to providea basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company, have in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the respective companies considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Ashok Shyam & Associates. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 011223N Sd/- FCA Deepak Khanna

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF MANAS PROPERTIES LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date.)

i. In respect of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets: a) The Company does not have any Property, Plants and Equipments hence the clause No. 3 of CARO Order Property, Plant and Equipments and its records or Physical verification does not applicable to the company. b) According to information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder c) All the Assets life expire in FY 2020 only residual value of Rs. 2,945 is left, so no depreciation provided, however the assets are still in the use so it can be carried at residual value or else it can be written off, depending on management decision. ii. In respect of its Inventories: a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company does not have any inventory. Accordingly, Clause (ii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iii. In respect of the Companys investments, loan, guarantee or security:

According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act and accordingly, the provisions of Clause (iii) (a) to (c) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. iv. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured, or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act during the year. With respect to investments, provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with. v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, maintenance of cost records under section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable of the Company, as required under Rule 3 of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the information and the explanations given to us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income tax, service tax, GST, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities. There were no arrears in this respect as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to information and explanations given to us, there is no dues on account of income tax, service tax, GST and other statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, there were no such unrecorded transaction in the books of account which were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessments under Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a) The Company has not taken any term loan from bank and there is no default on repayment of loan and interest.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the company has not raised funds on short-term basis. Accordingly, clause 3 (ix) (d) is not applicable to the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

x. a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer

(including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements asrequired by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and the immediately preceding financial year. Therefore, the clause

(xvii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

Further, it is to state that due to sad demise of CA Dr. Rajendrakumar Jain, proprietor of M/s R.I. Jain & Co. Firm Registration No. 103956W on dated March 4, 2024 the company vide. Its Board Meeting held on March 27, 2024 appointed as Statutory Auditor to M/s Ashok Shyam & Associates having Firm Registration No. 011223N to fill the casual vacancy. caused due to death for the Financial Year 2023-24.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.