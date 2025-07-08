Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹390
Prev. Close₹388.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.17
Day's High₹390
Day's Low₹390
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹266.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)162.24
P/E5.87
EPS66.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.16
4.16
4.16
4.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
79.13
55.01
30.01
29.45
Net Worth
83.29
59.17
34.17
33.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0.07
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-96.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.67
-0.6
-0.31
-0.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.97
17
13.21
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.13
-3.02
-2.31
0
Working capital
0.31
-3.38
3.39
-2.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-96.32
Op profit growth
-71.16
8.79
563.64
-159.5
EBIT growth
-105.7
28.59
1,57,444.32
-99.2
Net profit growth
-107.9
28.17
2,96,291.97
-99.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
842.8
|115.29
|2,08,619.27
|1,549.94
|0.71
|2,235.87
|118.79
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,374.85
|62.66
|1,37,216.06
|774.1
|0.31
|3,846.1
|186.99
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.35
|0
|71,516.29
|17.2
|0.11
|587.6
|275.27
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,310.5
|82.7
|69,593.68
|278.54
|0
|911.69
|579.14
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,858.95
|39.19
|67,591.84
|309.07
|0.43
|911.76
|396.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Vijay T Thakkar
Managing Director & CEO
Dev Vijay Thakkar
Non Executive Director
Tanam Vijay Thakkar
Non Executive Director
Madhuriben Thakordas Thakkar
Independent Director
Sony Keishing
Independent Director
Shailesh Kumar Madan Lai Vora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kumar Naveen
10th Floor Dev Plaza,
S V Road Andheri (West),
Maharashtra - 400058
Tel: 91-22-40383838
Website: http://www.manasproperties.co.in
Email: devconstruction@gmail.com
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Manas Properties Limited was was incorporated as Manas Properties Private Limited on November 02, 2004 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company subsequently got converted into Public Compa...
Reports by Manas Properties Ltd
