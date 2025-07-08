iifl-logo
Manas Properties Ltd Share Price Live

390
(0.39%)
Feb 2, 2024

  • Open390
  • Day's High390
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close388.5
  • Day's Low390
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.17
  • P/E5.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value266.61
  • EPS66.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)162.24
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Manas Properties Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

390

Prev. Close

388.5

Turnover(Lac.)

1.17

Day's High

390

Day's Low

390

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

266.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

162.24

P/E

5.87

EPS

66.39

Divi. Yield

0

Manas Properties Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Manas Properties Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Manas Properties Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.31%

Non-Promoter- 26.68%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Manas Properties Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.16

4.16

4.16

4.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

79.13

55.01

30.01

29.45

Net Worth

83.29

59.17

34.17

33.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0.07

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-96.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.67

-0.6

-0.31

-0.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.97

17

13.21

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.13

-3.02

-2.31

0

Working capital

0.31

-3.38

3.39

-2.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-96.32

Op profit growth

-71.16

8.79

563.64

-159.5

EBIT growth

-105.7

28.59

1,57,444.32

-99.2

Net profit growth

-107.9

28.17

2,96,291.97

-99.39

No Record Found

Manas Properties Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

842.8

115.292,08,619.271,549.940.712,235.87118.79

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,374.85

62.661,37,216.06774.10.313,846.1186.99

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.35

071,516.2917.20.11587.6275.27

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,310.5

82.769,593.68278.540911.69579.14

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,858.95

39.1967,591.84309.070.43911.76396.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Manas Properties Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Vijay T Thakkar

Managing Director & CEO

Dev Vijay Thakkar

Non Executive Director

Tanam Vijay Thakkar

Non Executive Director

Madhuriben Thakordas Thakkar

Independent Director

Sony Keishing

Independent Director

Shailesh Kumar Madan Lai Vora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kumar Naveen

Registered Office

10th Floor Dev Plaza,

S V Road Andheri (West),

Maharashtra - 400058

Tel: 91-22-40383838

Website: http://www.manasproperties.co.in

Email: devconstruction@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Manas Properties Limited was was incorporated as Manas Properties Private Limited on November 02, 2004 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company subsequently got converted into Public Compa...
Reports by Manas Properties Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Manas Properties Ltd share price today?

The Manas Properties Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹390 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manas Properties Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manas Properties Ltd is ₹162.24 Cr. as of 02 Feb ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manas Properties Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manas Properties Ltd is 5.87 and 1.46 as of 02 Feb ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manas Properties Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manas Properties Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manas Properties Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 02 Feb ‘24

What is the CAGR of Manas Properties Ltd?

Manas Properties Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.68%, 3 Years at -6.36%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 0.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manas Properties Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manas Properties Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.68 %

