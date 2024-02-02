Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0.07
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-96.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.67
-0.6
-0.31
-0.32
As % of sales
0
0
0
464.14
Other costs
-0.46
-3.34
-3.31
-0.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
418.03
Operating profit
-1.13
-3.95
-3.63
-0.54
OPM
0
0
0
-782.17
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.17
20.96
16.86
0.55
Profit before tax
-0.97
17
13.21
0
Taxes
-0.13
-3.02
-2.31
0
Tax rate
13.6
-17.81
-17.49
36.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.1
13.97
10.9
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.1
13.97
10.9
0
yoy growth (%)
-107.9
28.17
2,96,291.97
-99.39
NPM
0
0
0
5.25
No Record Found
