Manas Properties Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

390
(0.39%)
Feb 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0.07

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-96.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.67

-0.6

-0.31

-0.32

As % of sales

0

0

0

464.14

Other costs

-0.46

-3.34

-3.31

-0.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

418.03

Operating profit

-1.13

-3.95

-3.63

-0.54

OPM

0

0

0

-782.17

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.17

20.96

16.86

0.55

Profit before tax

-0.97

17

13.21

0

Taxes

-0.13

-3.02

-2.31

0

Tax rate

13.6

-17.81

-17.49

36.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.1

13.97

10.9

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.1

13.97

10.9

0

yoy growth (%)

-107.9

28.17

2,96,291.97

-99.39

NPM

0

0

0

5.25

