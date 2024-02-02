Manas Properties Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.16
4.16
4.16
4.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
79.13
55.01
30.01
29.45
Net Worth
83.29
59.17
34.17
33.61
Minority Interest
Debt
0.1
0.52
0.52
0.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
83.43
59.69
34.69
34.16
Fixed Assets
35.8
32.63
32.63
32.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.22
1.68
-5.63
1.5
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
24.79
28.95
21.64
28.23
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.02
-0.03
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-27.01
-27.25
-27.24
-26.72
Cash
49.84
25.35
7.67
0.03
Total Assets
83.43
59.67
34.68
34.17
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.