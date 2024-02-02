iifl-logo
Manas Properties Ltd Balance Sheet

390
(0.39%)
Feb 2, 2024

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.16

4.16

4.16

4.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

79.13

55.01

30.01

29.45

Net Worth

83.29

59.17

34.17

33.61

Minority Interest

Debt

0.1

0.52

0.52

0.55

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

83.43

59.69

34.69

34.16

Fixed Assets

35.8

32.63

32.63

32.63

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.22

1.68

-5.63

1.5

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

24.79

28.95

21.64

28.23

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.02

-0.03

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-27.01

-27.25

-27.24

-26.72

Cash

49.84

25.35

7.67

0.03

Total Assets

83.43

59.67

34.68

34.17

