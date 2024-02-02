Manas Properties Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.97
17
13.21
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.13
-3.02
-2.31
0
Working capital
0.31
-3.38
3.39
-2.45
Other operating items
Operating
-0.78
10.59
14.29
-2.44
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.78
10.59
14.29
-2.44
Equity raised
61.11
33.16
11.34
11.33
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.1
1.48
1.6
1.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
61.43
45.23
27.23
10.24
