Manas Properties Ltd Board Meeting

390
(0.39%)
Feb 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Manas Properties CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 May 202520 May 2025
Manas Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Manas Properties Ltd - Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Manas Properties Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday May 23 2025 at the registered office of the Company to transact inter alia the business matters as mentioned in the attached file. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd May 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :23.05.2025)
Board Meeting11 Apr 202511 Apr 2025
Intimation of Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company Outcome Of Board Meeting held on 11th April 2025 for Appointment of Company Secretary. Please refer attached file.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Manas Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the half year ended September 30th 2024. 2. the Standalone Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended September 30th 2024. 3. the Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended September 30th 2024. Please refer attached file. Intimation regarding strike-off of step down subsidiary of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Manas Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Manas Properties Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 28 2024 at the registered office of the Company to transact the business matters as mentioned in the attached file. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the said Regulations, Please refer attached file for detailed Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Read less.. Please refer attached file for detailed disclosure. The Board at its meeting held today, upon recommendation of the Audit Committee approved appointment of M/s Ashok Shyam & Associates, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, subject to shareholders approval. Please refer attached file for detailed disclosure. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.08.2024)

