Manas Properties Ltd Summary

Manas Properties Limited was was incorporated as Manas Properties Private Limited on November 02, 2004 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company subsequently got converted into Public Company i.e. Manas Properties Limited vide Certificate of Conversion dated, January 05, 2017. The Company is engaged in the business of Construction, Redevelopment and Leasing of Properties.Currently, the Company owns a property admeasuring approximately 3,078 square metres of built up area located at Plot No 16, Juhu Tara Road Santacruz (West), Mumbai -400049, which was leased out to Junobo Hotels Private Limited, for operating Soho House , a private luxury club the lease rentals from financial year 2017-18. Further, the Company also acts as a real estate marketing and consultancy company; wherein it support sales/ lease targets of builders/ developers in return for commission on a fixed/ percentage basis. Currently, the real estate marketing and consultancy business is carried out for the Group Company; i.e. Dev Land and Housing Private Limited and it has begun the process of entering into such agreements with other developers in order to expand the customer base and available inventory portfolio for clients for providing these services.In 2017, the Company completed Initial Public Offer (IPO), pursuant to which 150,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each were allotted at price of Rs.360/- per equity share. Further equity shares of the Company were listed on the BSE Limited effective from 30th March, 2017.