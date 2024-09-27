Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the said Regulations, Please refer attached file for detailed Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, 2015 please find enclosed proceedings of the 20th Annual General Meeting of Manas Properties Limited held today i.e. Friday, September 27th, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)