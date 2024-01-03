Mansoon Trading Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.45
2.45
2.45
2.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
125.34
112.83
126.3
118.42
Net Worth
127.79
115.28
128.75
120.87
Minority Interest
Debt
95
149
140
133
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
222.79
264.28
268.75
253.87
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
65.29
65.24
59.65
56.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0
0
0
Networking Capital
141.07
186.83
207.58
195.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
143.75
189.56
210.43
219.02
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.66
-2.71
-2.83
-23.81
Cash
3.58
0.51
1.54
2.4
Total Assets
209.98
252.58
268.77
253.87
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.