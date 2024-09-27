|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|a) Directors Report on Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024 was approved. b) 39th AGM will be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 12.30 pm. c) Register of Members shall remain closed from Saturday, 21st September, 2024 to Friday, 27th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). E-voting period shall commence from Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 at 9.00 am to Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 5.00 pm and the cut off date shall be 20th September, 2024. d) M/s Girish Murarka & Co. is appointed for the Voting Results of 39th Annual General Meeting Kindly take the above information on record and oblige We submit herewith summary proceeding of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th September, 2024. Kindly take it on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
