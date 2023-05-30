TO

The Members of Marg Projects and Infrastructure Limited Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Marg Projects and Infrastructure Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes inz Equity and the Cash Flow Statement, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information for the year then ended.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except or the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Standalone Ind AS financial position of the Company as at 31st March, 2023 and its loss (financial performance including other Comprehensive Income), Changes in Equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

a) The Company did not obtain / receive statements, balance confirmation for some of the current and other accounts maintained with various banks.

b) The Company didnt obtain/receive Confirmation for most of the customers/creditors, Loans and Advances and other parties for the balances as on 31st March, 2023. Hence, we could not obtain external confirmations as required in SA - 505, Standards on Auditing and are unable to comment on adjustments or disclosures, if any, that may arise.

c) The company has not recognized interest income for the year ended 31st March, 2023 on loans, which in our opinion, the company has not followed accrual system of accounting and disclosure of accounting policy is not in accordance with Ind AS -1 Presentation of Financial Statement to this extent. Consequently, the loss for the year ended 31st March, 2023 are overstated by Rs.11.45 Lakhs, Other Equity and Financial Assets as on 31st March, 2023 are understated by the same amount.

d) Attention to Note no.5 to the financial results, regarding the Companys non-current investment (including deemed investment) (unquoted Equity Shares) aggregating 164.80 Lakhs as at 31 March 2023. The Company has not carried out fair valuation of this investment as required by Ind AS 109 "Financial Instrument". In the absence of fair valuation of unquoted Equity Shares in Subsidiaries, we are unable to comment on the impact if any, on this investment as at March 31, 2023.

e) We draw your attention to Note no.6 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Company has not impaired in respect of advances given to some parties, amounting Rs.1385 Lakhs as required by Ind AS 36 "Impairment of Assets".

f) The Company didnt produce documents evidencing its investments having a carrying cost of Rs. 106.30 lakhs, except confirmation of the shareholding by such investee companies.

Key Audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Emphasis of Matters

Without qualifying our opinion, we draw attention to the following notes to standalone Ind AS financial statements:

Certain acquisitions of shares of Marg Ltd were made by the promoter group (23 Notices includes Marg Projects and Infrastructures Limited as one of the entity) during the financial years 2006-07, 2007-08 and 2010-11. SEBI has observed that the above mentioned acquisitions by the promoter group of the Marg Ltd resulted in a breach of 5% creeping acquisition limit under regulation 11(1) of the SAST Regulations in a financial year. In view of the same, the promoter group of the Marg Ltd were required to make public announcement on the respective dates during the financial years 2006-07, 2007-08 and 2010-11 as per regulation 11(1) read with regulation 14(2) of the SAST Regulations. As a result of the above acquisitions, it was alleged that the gross acquisitions of the aforesaid promoter group entities during the financial years 2006-07, 2007-08 and 2010-11 breached the 5% limit specified under Regulation 11(1) of the SAST Regulations. Hence, the said 23 entities (Promoter Group of Marg Ltd) were required to make a public announcement in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 14(2) of the SAST Regulations during the respective financial years. SEBI has imposed a penalty of Rs.74.75 Crores under Section 15H (ii) of SEBI Act upon the 22 Notices on account of the above said issues vide order dated 16th March 2020. However, promoter group has filed an appeal against said order. We are unable to comment on the impact if any, on the above said penalty.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS standalone financial statements doesnt cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with Ind As and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a Going Concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to Going Concern and using the Going Concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease the operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys standalone financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘A, statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, except for the matters described in the Basis of qualified opinion paragraph, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, except for the matters described in the Basis of qualified opinion paragraph, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, except for the effect of the matters described in Basis of qualified opinion paragraph above, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year. Hence, the provisions of section 197(16) is not applicable to the company

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and operating effectiveness of such controls as on 31st March, 2023, refer to our separate report in Annexure B.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigations that has an impact on financial position that need to be reflected in its financial position in its financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which are required to be transferred to the Investor Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

v. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

vi. Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

vii. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013

ANNEXURE-A TO AUDITORS REPORT REFERRED TO IN OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

TO THE MEMBERS OF MARG PROJECTS & INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED:

1) In respect of its fixed assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company does not hold any Intangible Assets.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, all the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the company does not hold any immovable properties.

d) The company is following cost model, hence revaluation of property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both for the year is not applicable.

e ) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2) a) The Company does not hold any physical inventories. Thus, the clause 3 (ii) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, the clause 3(ii)(b) is not applicable to the Company

3) a) The Company has granted unsecured loans to parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. According to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are not prejudicial to the interests of the company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided ant advances in the nature of loans to the Subsidiary Companies. The principal amount of the loan along with interest in respect of loan granted to the companies other than subsidiary companies are as follows

Income tax Amount in Rs.

Assessment Year Tax Demand(including interest) Amount Paid under Protest Forum Where Dispute is Pending Till 31-Mar-22 2011-12 95,60,620 - AO - U/S 147 2012-13 36,95,160 - AO - U/S 1433 2013-14 43,840 - AO - u/s 1431a Total 1,32,99,620 -

Particulars (Amount in lakhs) A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: Other than Subsidiaries - B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Other than Subsidiaries 1,303.70

c) The terms and conditions of the grant of loans or advances in the nature of loans, as referred to (b) above, are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

d) There is overdue amount in respect of such loans granted to such companies.

4) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

5) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted deposits during the year and doesnt have any unclaimed deposits. Therefore, provisions of clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

6) Maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed for the Company by the Central Government under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act 2013.

7) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records produced by the company, the company is not regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Value added Tax, Service Tax, and other material statutory dues applicable to it.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records produced by the company, undisputed amounts payable in respect of Tax deducted at source, Service Tax, of Rs.1.79 Lakhs (PY Rs.1.79 Lakhs), Rs.7.13 Lakhs (PY Rs.7.13 Lakhs), respectively, were in arrears as at 31 st March 2023, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) According to the records of the Company and the information and explanation given to us, the dues of Income Tax/Tax deducted at source, which are in dispute, are as follows:-

TDS

Amount Paid under Protest Forum Where Dispute is Pending Assessment Year Outstanding Demand Till 31-Mar-22 2009-10 2,80,710 - I TO - TDS 2010-11 1,99,580 - I TO - TDS Total 4,80,290 -

8) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, the company has not surrendered or disclosed an unrecorded income during the year in the tax assessments under Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1963).

9) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records produced

to us, the company has not borrowed any loan from Banks, Financial Institution during the year and hence the paragraph 3 (ix)(a) of the order is not applicable to this Company.

b) As per the information obtained, the company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or other lender.

c) Based on the information obtained, the company has not availed for any term loan during the year.

d) Based on the information obtained, no funds where raised by the company on short term basis.

e) As per the information and explanation obtained to us, the company has not raised any loans during the year by pledging securities held in their subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10) a) The company has not raised moneys by way of public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year under review. Accordingly, the clause 3(X)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and on overall examination of records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge and belief, no material fraud on or by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

b) No report under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government

12) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, clause 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable.

13) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

14) a) Based on the review, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

15) The company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

16) a) The company is not required to register under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(c) and 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

17) The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs.3.52 Lakhs in the financial year and Rs.4.53 Lakhs immediately preceding financial year.

18) There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditor during the year. Hence, Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

19) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statement, in our opinion there is no material uncertainty exist as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from balance sheet date.

20) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not liable for CSR activities under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order are not applicable.

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF

MARG PROJECTS & INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MARG PROJECTS & INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.