SectorConstruction
Open₹11
Prev. Close₹10.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹11
Day's Low₹11
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹28.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
5.45
5.45
5.45
5.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.23
10.27
10.33
10.5
Net Worth
15.68
15.72
15.78
15.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0.11
0.66
2.08
yoy growth (%)
-100
-83.27
-68.1
-91.51
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3E
-5.13
-0.12
-0.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.87
-0.97
0.24
0.31
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.43
-0.54
-0.67
Tax paid
0.07
-0.01
-0.04
-0.04
Working capital
-0.28
-0.54
0.69
0.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-83.27
-68.1
-91.51
Op profit growth
-49.94
-328.23
-55.89
-45.75
EBIT growth
-9.99
-493.67
-23.2
-38.04
Net profit growth
-19.02
-585.04
-24.66
2.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
G Srinivasa Reddy
Director
S Chandrashekaran
Additional Director
Krishna Kumar
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
V Revathi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Marg Projects and Infrastructure Limited is a public limited listed company incorporated on June 16, 1993 with Registrar of Companies, Chennai. The Registered Office of the Company is situated at Chennai. The Company received Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 25, 1993. The Company came up with its Public Issue in February 1994 and Rights Issue in April 1995.The Company started its business as Merchant Banker and also acquired membership interest in Stock Exchanges. Company changed its name to Marg Holding Holdings and Financial Services Limited on February 25, 1998 to take up Non Banking Finance Activity.The Company amended its object on September 25, 2007 so as to include the business of infrastructural activities. The Company has also changed its name to Marg Projects and Infrastructure Limited with effect from November 28, 2007.The Companies equity shares are listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, Madras Stock Exchange Limited, Bangalore Stock Exchange Limited, Hyderabad Stock Exchange Limited and Coimbatore Stock Exchange Limited.
