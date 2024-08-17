iifl-logo-icon 1
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

11
(3.77%)
Oct 29, 2018|11:59:42 AM

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

11

Prev. Close

10.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

11

Day's Low

11

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

28.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

4 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2023

arrow

9 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:31 AM
Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.47%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price
Share Price

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

5.45

5.45

5.45

5.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.23

10.27

10.33

10.5

Net Worth

15.68

15.72

15.78

15.95

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0.11

0.66

2.08

yoy growth (%)

-100

-83.27

-68.1

-91.51

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3E

-5.13

-0.12

-0.59

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-0.87

-0.97

0.24

0.31

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.43

-0.54

-0.67

Tax paid

0.07

-0.01

-0.04

-0.04

Working capital

-0.28

-0.54

0.69

0.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-83.27

-68.1

-91.51

Op profit growth

-49.94

-328.23

-55.89

-45.75

EBIT growth

-9.99

-493.67

-23.2

-38.04

Net profit growth

-19.02

-585.04

-24.66

2.98

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

G Srinivasa Reddy

Director

S Chandrashekaran

Additional Director

Krishna Kumar

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

V Revathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Marg Projects and Infrastructure Limited is a public limited listed company incorporated on June 16, 1993 with Registrar of Companies, Chennai. The Registered Office of the Company is situated at Chennai. The Company received Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 25, 1993. The Company came up with its Public Issue in February 1994 and Rights Issue in April 1995.The Company started its business as Merchant Banker and also acquired membership interest in Stock Exchanges. Company changed its name to Marg Holding Holdings and Financial Services Limited on February 25, 1998 to take up Non Banking Finance Activity.The Company amended its object on September 25, 2007 so as to include the business of infrastructural activities. The Company has also changed its name to Marg Projects and Infrastructure Limited with effect from November 28, 2007.The Companies equity shares are listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, Madras Stock Exchange Limited, Bangalore Stock Exchange Limited, Hyderabad Stock Exchange Limited and Coimbatore Stock Exchange Limited.
Read More

