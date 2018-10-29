iifl-logo-icon 1
Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11
(3.77%)
Oct 29, 2018

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0.11

0.66

2.08

yoy growth (%)

-100

-83.27

-68.1

-91.51

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3E

-5.13

-0.12

-0.59

As % of sales

0

0.04

19

28.74

Other costs

-0.36

-0.84

-0.21

-0.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

761.35

32.53

36.21

Operating profit

-0.36

-0.73

0.32

0.73

OPM

0

-661.39

48.45

35.03

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.43

-0.54

-0.67

Interest expense

0

-3.41

0

0

Other income

0.09

0.2

0.46

0.26

Profit before tax

-0.87

-0.97

0.24

0.31

Taxes

0.07

-0.01

-0.04

-0.04

Tax rate

-9.01

1.71

-16.94

-13.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.79

-0.99

0.2

0.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.8

-0.99

0.2

0.27

yoy growth (%)

-19.02

-585.04

-24.66

2.98

NPM

0

-890.72

30.7

12.99

