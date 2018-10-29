Marg Projects & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.87
-0.97
0.24
0.31
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.43
-0.54
-0.67
Tax paid
0.07
-0.01
-0.04
-0.04
Working capital
-0.28
-0.54
0.69
0.55
Other operating items
Operating
-1.67
-1.97
0.35
0.14
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.67
-1.97
0.35
0.14
Equity raised
26.6
28.58
28.17
27.62
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
-0.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
24.92
26.6
28.52
27.39
No Record Found
