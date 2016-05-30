TO THE MEMBERS OF M/s MBI Intercorp Limited (FORMERLY KNOWN AS MOONBEAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED)

REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

We have audited the accompanying financial statement of M/s MBI Intercorp Limited (FORMERLY KNOWN AS MOONBEAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2016 the Statement of Profit & Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

MANAGEMENT’S RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including The Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also include maintenance adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and others irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgment and estimatesthat are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

AUDITOR’S RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatements.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures setected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risks assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

OPINION

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2016, and its Profit and cash flows statement for the year ended on that date.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016 (the order) issued by Central Government of India in terms of sub-section 11 of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A’ statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the Books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies(Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2016, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2016, from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section 2 of Section 164 of the Act.

f) In our opinion, the company has adequate internal financial control system and operating effectively as per the nature and size of the business.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:-

i) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial Statements as referred to in Note 2.20 of the financial statements.

ii) The company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standard, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii) There has been no delay during the year in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company, however there is delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company, relating to previous years amounting to Rs 36602.50

For Sanjay Rawal & Co.

Chartered Accountants

(Firm Reg. No. 012820N)

(SANJAY RAWAL)

Partner

Membership No.: 088156

Place: New Delhi

Dated: 30/05/2016

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

i) (a)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) Assets have been physically verified by the Management during the year .No material discrepancies were noticed on such Verification.

(c) According to the information provided to us, title deeds of all immovable property are in the name of the company.

ii) The inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year, In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material.

iii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnership and other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv) According to information and explanation provided to us, the company has not granted any loans, investments, guarantees, and security to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v) The company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

(vi) According to information and explanation given to us provision of section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 with regard to maintenance of cost records do not apply to the company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Excise duty, Value Added Tax, Cess, Professional Tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

Accordingly to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, professional tax and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st march 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

However, According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed amounts payable in respect of Sales Tax/ Value added Tax amounting Rs. 620431.75, were in arrears as at 31 March 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax. Value Added Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. However, according to the information and explanations given to us, the following Statutory dues of Provident Fund was not deposited by the Company on account of dispute and was outstanding as at 31/03/2016

Nature of dues Amount Period to which it relates Forum where dispute Dending Provident fund (Interest) 5,93,748.00 April 1997 to June 2005 Allahabad High Court

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not default in payment of any loans or borrowings from any financial institution, Bank, Government or debenture holders.

ix) According to the information & explanation given to us, the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loan. Accordingly the provision of clause 3(ix) of the order is not applicable to the company.

x) Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the company or no fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi) According to the information & explanation given to us, the company has not paid any managerial remuneration as defined by the provisions of the section 197 read with schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013

xii) In our opinion and according to the information & explanation given to us, the company is not a Nidhi company. Hence the provision of clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examinations of the records of the Company during the year, the company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of the sections 177 & 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. The details of such transactions have been properly disclosed in the Financial Statements (if any) as required under Accounting Standard 18, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

xiv) According to the information & explanation given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

xv) According to the information & explanation given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or any person connected with him. Accordingly the provision of clause 3(xv) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xvi) In our opinion and according to the information & explanation given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserves Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly the provision of clause 3(xvi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

