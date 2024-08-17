SectorTrading
Open₹6.25
Prev. Close₹5.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹6.25
Day's Low₹6.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.96
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
3.13
3.13
3.13
3.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.63
-2.6
-2.61
-2.61
Net Worth
0.5
0.53
0.52
0.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.57
0.03
0.04
0.04
yoy growth (%)
1,667.65
-18.51
-3
-93.16
Raw materials
-0.5
0
0
-0.01
As % of sales
87.1
0
0
35.66
Employee costs
-0.01
0
0
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
-0.02
-0.18
-7.33
Depreciation
0
0
-0.07
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.03
-0.12
0.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1,667.65
-18.51
-3
-93.16
Op profit growth
-118.67
-85.05
51.88
12,177.5
EBIT growth
-118.67
-85.74
-4,03,673.45
-100.06
Net profit growth
-112.44
-85.7
2,56,261.12
-99.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Viresh Agarwal
Director
Anuj Aggarwal
Director
Padam Dugar
Director
Sarla Bardia
director
Kamal Jain Dugar
Company Secretary
Tapasya Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by MBI Intercorp Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.