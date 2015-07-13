iifl-logo-icon 1
MBI Intercorp Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.25
(4.87%)
Jul 13, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.57

0.03

0.04

0.04

yoy growth (%)

1,667.65

-18.51

-3

-93.16

Raw materials

-0.5

0

0

-0.01

As % of sales

87.1

0

0

35.66

Employee costs

-0.01

0

0

-0.01

As % of sales

1.75

0

0

36.86

Other costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.21

-0.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.27

181.57

544.76

311.51

Operating profit

0

-0.02

-0.17

-0.11

OPM

0.86

-81.57

-444.76

-284.04

Depreciation

0

0

-0.07

-0.07

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.06

0.19

Profit before tax

0

-0.02

-0.18

-7.33

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-30.91

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.02

-0.18

-7.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-0.02

-0.18

-7.33

yoy growth (%)

-112.44

-85.7

2,56,261.12

-99.9

NPM

0.57

-81.95

-467.18

-0.17

