MBI Intercorp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
3.13
3.13
3.13
3.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.63
-2.6
-2.61
-2.61
Net Worth
0.5
0.53
0.52
0.52
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.5
0.53
0.52
0.52
Fixed Assets
0
0.08
0.08
0.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.44
0.4
0.44
0.4
Inventories
0.07
0.03
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.01
Debtor Days
6.29
Other Current Assets
0.37
0.44
0.5
1.04
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.57
Creditor Days
358.83
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.07
-0.06
-0.08
Cash
0.07
0.05
0.01
0.03
Total Assets
0.51
0.53
0.53
0.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.