iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MBI Intercorp Ltd Balance Sheet

6.25
(4.87%)
Jul 13, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR MBI Intercorp Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016

Equity Capital

3.13

3.13

3.13

3.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.63

-2.6

-2.61

-2.61

Net Worth

0.5

0.53

0.52

0.52

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.5

0.53

0.52

0.52

Fixed Assets

0

0.08

0.08

0.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.44

0.4

0.44

0.4

Inventories

0.07

0.03

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.01

Debtor Days

6.29

Other Current Assets

0.37

0.44

0.5

1.04

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.57

Creditor Days

358.83

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.07

-0.06

-0.08

Cash

0.07

0.05

0.01

0.03

Total Assets

0.51

0.53

0.53

0.51

MBI Intercorp Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR MBI Intercorp Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.