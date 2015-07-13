MBI Intercorp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
-0.02
-0.18
-7.33
Depreciation
0
0
-0.07
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.03
-0.12
0.5
Other operating items
Operating
0
-0.05
-0.38
0.42
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0
-0.05
-0.38
0.42
Equity raised
-5.23
-5.15
-4.74
-4.73
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.23
-5.21
-5.12
-4.31
