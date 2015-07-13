MBI Intercorp Ltd Management Discussions

Outlook

The Company is confident in spite of the possible recessionary conditions in the industry it will perform better in view of the strong fundamentals of the Indian Companies and to hope to improve its Turnover.

Internal Control Systems and Adequacy

The Company has disciplined approach to cost and follows prudential norms in every sphere of its activities. The Profit making is put at the center of decision making. The cost are budgeted, reviewed and monitored. The Company has established internal control systems for ensuring optimum use of resources and safeguarding the assets. The Internal Control Systems and procedure are adequate and commensurate with the size of the Company. These business control procedures ensure efficient use and protection of the resources and compliance with the policies, procedures and status.

Human resource / Industrial relations

The Company recognizes the importance and contribution of its human resources for its growth and development and is committed to the development of its people. The Company has cordial relations with employees and staff. There are no HR relations problems during the year and the Company does not anticipate any material problems on this count in the current year

Opportunities & Threats and Risks & Concern

Over the years, your Company has achieved an appropriate balance between risk and returns by setting up an efficient risk mitigation system to meet various forms of financial and other risks. The primary risks that the company is exposed to credit risk, market risk and operational risk. Deriving from the long years of experience your company’s credit policy framework is designed to provide the right balance between business growth and portfolio quality.

Cautionary Statement:

The management Discussion and Analysis Report may contain certain statements that might be considered forward looking. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement as important factors could influence Company’s operations such as Government policies, economic development, political factors and such other factors beyond the control of the Company.