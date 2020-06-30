TO THE MEMBERS OF MEGLON INFRA - REAL (INDIA) LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements/O pinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of MEGLON INFRA - REAL (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2020, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for disclaimer opinion Section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2020, the profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Disclaimer Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics . We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our Disclaimer audit opinion on the financial statements for the reason of

a. Investments :

The total investments of the company consists of equity shares of different companies. Following the principles of Ind AS 27, Separate Financial Statements, the Company elected to account for its investment in equity shares in accordance with Ind AS 109 ,Financial instruments.

Ind As 109 requires an entity to measure the investment in equity shares at fair value and recognise the changes in fair value through profit and loss account. However, the management of the company is unable to establish fair value of its investments as on the date of the financial statements. In the absence of which the company has considered cost of the investment as fair value in its books of accounts.

In the absence of such fair valuation of equity shares, we cant determine the impact of such fair valuation on the total comprehensive income of the company in the financial statements and also the recoverability of investments disclosed in the balance sheet of the company.

b. Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets :

Following are the principles of Ind AS 37, Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets an entity should recognised a provision when

(a) An entity has a present obligation (legal or constructive) as a result of a past event

(b) It is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation and

(c) a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation.

Company has given advance for purchase of asset of Rs.1,49,29,500/- and It is probable that it may not recover that amount. According to Ind As 37, Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Liabilities, It is Supposed to make a provision to that extent. But it was not created.

In the absence of the provision, We are not in a position to determine the impact of such provision on the total income of the company in the financial Statements and also the recoverability of advance disclosed in the balance sheet of the company.

Basis on the aforesaid two points and owing to their materiality, we are unable to determine any adjustment that may be required in the financial results of the company. Accordingly, we dont express an opinion on the financial results and other financial information of the company.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Our Opinion is not Qualified in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards referred to in Section 133 of Companies Act 2013.This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the Accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion except for the effects of the matter described in the basis for Disclaimer opinion section of our report .

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in

evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016, issued by the department of company affairs, in terms of section 143 (11) of the companies Act, 2013, and on the basis of our examination of the books and records as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Companies Act 2013, we report that:

a) We have sought and , except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for disclaimer opinion Section of our report, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for disclaimer opinion Section of our report above, in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for disclaimer opinion Section of our report, in our Opinion the Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) The matter described in the Basis for Disclaimer Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2020, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2020, from being appointed as a director in terms of sub section (2) of section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) There are no pending litigations for or against the Company which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company does not have any derivatives contracts. Further there are no long term contracts for which provisions for any material foreseeable losses is required to be made.

iii) There are no amounts pending that are required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

For NSVR &ASSOCIATES LLP., Chartered Accountants (FRNo.008801S/S200060) Sd/- VenkataRatnam P Date: 30/06/2020 Partner Place: Hyderabad M.no:230675 UDIN:20230675AAAADF3348

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our

report to the Members of MEGLON INFRA - REAL (INDIA) LIMITED of even date)

i. The Company doesnt have Fixed Assets. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i) (a) to (c) of the order are not Applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

ii. The Company doesnt hold any physical inventory. Thus paragraph 3(ii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

iii. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other Parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act. Thus, Clause 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or given any security or made any investments to which the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iv) of the order is not applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable

vi. As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been irregular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. Except the following are the undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 2020 for a period of more than six months from the date on which they become payable.

S.N o Name of The Statue Period the amount which relates Amount Unpaid 1 Professional Tax 2018-19 4,525 2 The Income Tax Act,1961 2011-12 52,290

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, customs duty, duty of excise, value added tax, Goods and Service tax, Outstanding on account of Dispute.

viii. Based on our Audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institutions, banks or debenture holders.

ix. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including Debt instruments and term loans.

x. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi. Based upon the Audit Procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the provisions of sec 197 read with Schedule V to the companies Act are complied.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made private placement or preferential allotment during the year and in respect of which the Company complied with section 39(4) and 42(9) of the Act and amount raised have been applied for the purposes for which the funds raised.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For NSVR &ASSOCIATES LLP.,

Chartered Accountants (FRNo.008801S/S200060)

Sd/- VenkataRatnam P Date: 30/06/2020 Partner Place: Hyderabad M.no:230675 UDIN:20230675AAAADF3348

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause

(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MEGLON INFRAREAL (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2020 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section143(10) of the CompaniesAct,2013,tothe extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of internal financial Controls over Financial reporting:

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statement for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting, except for the effects of the matter described in the basis for Disclaimer Opinion section in our report above ,were operating effectively as at 31 March 2020, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For NSVR &ASSOCIATES LLP.

Chartered Accountants (FRNo.008801S/S200060)