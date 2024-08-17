iifl-logo-icon 1
Meglon Infra-Real India Ltd Share Price

2.29
(4.57%)
Sep 5, 2022|03:20:09 PM

Meglon Infra-Real India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2.19

Prev. Close

2.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.29

Day's Low

2.19

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.15

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Meglon Infra-Real India Ltd Corporate Action

7 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:32 AM
Jun-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.97%

Non-Promoter- 1.42%

Institutions: 1.41%

Non-Institutions: 56.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Meglon Infra-Real India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.25

-3.24

-3.2

-3.2

Net Worth

1.75

1.76

1.8

1.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.03

0.08

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-100

-65.71

1.5

-0.1

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-0.03

0

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-0.04

0

-0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-65.71

1.5

-0.1

Op profit growth

-81.14

2,240.39

-97.33

-82.03

EBIT growth

-81.14

2,240.39

-97.33

-43.5

Net profit growth

-81.14

2,240.39

-97.33

-43.5

Meglon Infra-Real India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Meglon Infra-Real India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Naagraj Jain

Director

Prathiba Chatuvedi

Chairman & Managing Director

Inderjit K Sharma

Independent Director

Sunand Sat Bhardwaj

Independent Director

Seemaben Jayeshsinh Gaderia

Whole-time Director

Shikha Sharma

Additional Director

Jagmohan Talan

Additional Director

Ritu Vats

Additional Director

Sukhdarshan Singh Bedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Meglon Infra-Real India Ltd

Summary

Meglon Infra - Real (India) Limited was Incorporated as Public Limited Company in the year 1987 as Leafin Investments Limited. In May 25, 1987, the name of the Company was changed to Leafin Financial Services Limited, again on February 13, 1996 the name of the Company changed from Leafin Financial Services Limited to Canaan International Credicap Limited, In the year 1999 the Company has diversified its business in to the Information Technology and thereby the name of the Company again changed from Canaan International Credicap Limited to Canaan International Infotech Limited. After the exploring the Information Technology business, the management of the Company decided to changed the business activities from Information Technology business to Real Estate Business and thereby the name of the Company was hanged to Meglon Infra-Real (India) Limited.
