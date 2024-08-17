Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹2.19
Prev. Close₹2.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.29
Day's Low₹2.19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.25
-3.24
-3.2
-3.2
Net Worth
1.75
1.76
1.8
1.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.03
0.08
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-100
-65.71
1.5
-0.1
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.03
0
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.04
0
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-65.71
1.5
-0.1
Op profit growth
-81.14
2,240.39
-97.33
-82.03
EBIT growth
-81.14
2,240.39
-97.33
-43.5
Net profit growth
-81.14
2,240.39
-97.33
-43.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Naagraj Jain
Director
Prathiba Chatuvedi
Chairman & Managing Director
Inderjit K Sharma
Independent Director
Sunand Sat Bhardwaj
Independent Director
Seemaben Jayeshsinh Gaderia
Whole-time Director
Shikha Sharma
Additional Director
Jagmohan Talan
Additional Director
Ritu Vats
Additional Director
Sukhdarshan Singh Bedi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Meglon Infra-Real India Ltd
Summary
Meglon Infra - Real (India) Limited was Incorporated as Public Limited Company in the year 1987 as Leafin Investments Limited. In May 25, 1987, the name of the Company was changed to Leafin Financial Services Limited, again on February 13, 1996 the name of the Company changed from Leafin Financial Services Limited to Canaan International Credicap Limited, In the year 1999 the Company has diversified its business in to the Information Technology and thereby the name of the Company again changed from Canaan International Credicap Limited to Canaan International Infotech Limited. After the exploring the Information Technology business, the management of the Company decided to changed the business activities from Information Technology business to Real Estate Business and thereby the name of the Company was hanged to Meglon Infra-Real (India) Limited.
