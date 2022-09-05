Meglon Infra-Real India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.03
0
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.04
0
-0.06
Other operating items
Operating
-0.01
-0.07
0
-0.12
Capital expenditure
0
0.17
-0.17
0.17
Free cash flow
-0.01
0.09
-0.17
0.04
Equity raised
-6.48
-6.4
-6.39
-6.27
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6.5
-6.31
-6.57
-6.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.