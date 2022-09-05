Meglon Infra-Real India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.25
-3.24
-3.2
-3.2
Net Worth
1.75
1.76
1.8
1.8
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.75
1.76
1.8
1.8
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.48
1.49
1.54
1.53
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.01
0.03
0
Debtor Days
0
121.66
125.14
0
Other Current Assets
1.54
1.54
1.57
1.57
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Creditor Days
0
121.66
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.05
-0.06
-0.04
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
1.75
1.76
1.8
1.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.