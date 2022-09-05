iifl-logo-icon 1
Meglon Infra-Real India Ltd Balance Sheet

2.29
(4.57%)
Sep 5, 2022|03:20:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.25

-3.24

-3.2

-3.2

Net Worth

1.75

1.76

1.8

1.8

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.75

1.76

1.8

1.8

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.48

1.49

1.54

1.53

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.01

0.03

0

Debtor Days

0

121.66

125.14

0

Other Current Assets

1.54

1.54

1.57

1.57

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Creditor Days

0

121.66

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.05

-0.06

-0.04

Cash

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.02

Total Assets

1.75

1.76

1.8

1.8

