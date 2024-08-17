iifl-logo-icon 1
Meglon Infra-Real India Ltd Company Summary

Meglon Infra-Real India Ltd Summary

Meglon Infra - Real (India) Limited was Incorporated as Public Limited Company in the year 1987 as Leafin Investments Limited. In May 25, 1987, the name of the Company was changed to Leafin Financial Services Limited, again on February 13, 1996 the name of the Company changed from Leafin Financial Services Limited to Canaan International Credicap Limited, In the year 1999 the Company has diversified its business in to the Information Technology and thereby the name of the Company again changed from Canaan International Credicap Limited to Canaan International Infotech Limited. After the exploring the Information Technology business, the management of the Company decided to changed the business activities from Information Technology business to Real Estate Business and thereby the name of the Company was hanged to Meglon Infra-Real (India) Limited.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.