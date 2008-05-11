Micro Forge India Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
MICRO FORGE (INDIA) LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008
AUDITORS REPORT
To,
The Member of
Micro Forge (India) Limited,
RAJKOT
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of M/s. MICRO FORGE (INDIA)
LIMITED as at 31st March, 2008 and also the Profit and Loss Account of the
Company for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. This financial
statement are the responsibility of the companys management. Our
responsibility is to express as opinion on these financial statement based
on our audit.
1. We conducted audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatements. An audit includes examining on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimate made by management as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentations. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by
the Central Govt. of India in terms of sub-section 4A section 227 of the
Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the matter
specified in paragraph 4 and 5 of the said Order.
3. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 & 2
above.
a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.
b) In our opinion, Proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the company, so far as it appears from our examination of the
books.
c) The Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account referred to in this Report
are in agreement with the Books of Account.
d) In our opinion, the Profit and Loss Account and Balance Sheet comply
with the mandatory accounting standard referred to in Section 211(3C) of
the Companies Act, 1956 to the extent applicable.
e) Based on information and explanations given to us, none of the directors
are disqualified as on 31st March, 2008 from being appointed as directors
in terms of clause (g) of sub section (1) of section 274 of the Companies
Act, 1956.
f) Subject to foregoing and Note C-I, in our opinion and to the best of the
information and according to the explanations given to us the said Balance
Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account read together with the notes thereon
give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so
required and give true and fair view in conformity with the accounting
principles generally accepted in India.
i) In so far as it relates to the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of
the Company as at 31st March, 2008 and
ii) In so far as it relates to the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit
of the company for the year ended on that date.
FOR M.B. THUMMAR & Co.,
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS
-sd
DATE : 11.05.2008 (M.B. THUMMAR)
PLACE: RAJKOT Proprietor
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
[i] (a) As per information provided, the company has maintained proper
records showing full particulars including quantitative details and
situation of fixed assets on the basis of information available.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the fixed
assets have been physically verified by the management during the year in a
phased periodical manner which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard
to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material
discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
(c) During the year, the Company has not disposed off substantial part of
its fixed assets.
[ii] (a) As explained to us, the inventories have been physically verified
by the management at regular intervals during the year.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by
the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
company and the nature of its business.
(c) The Company has maintained proper records of inventories and no
discrepancies were notice on physical verification as compared with the
books of accounts.
[iii] (a) As per the information and records made available, the Company
has granted unsecured loans to a concern listed in the register maintained
under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
d) The Company has not accepted unsecured loans from companies, firm or
other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956
[iv] According to the information and explanations given to us, there are
adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the
company and the nature of its business for the purchase of inventories
including components, plant and machinery, equipments and other
assets, and for the sale of goods. During course of audit we have not
observed any weakness in internal controls.
[v] (a) The transaction that requires to be entered into the register in
pruance to the section 301 of the Act have been so entered.
(b) The transactions of purchase and sales of goods and material made in
persuance of contracts or arrangement entered in the register maintain
under section 301 of the companies Act 1956 and exceeding the value of
Rs.five lacs; in respect of any party during the year have been made at the
prices which are reasonable having regard to the prevailing market prices
at the relevant time as explanation and information provided to us.
[vi] In our opinion & according to the information and explanation given to
us, The Company has neither invited nor accepted deposit from public.
[vii] As informed, the company has adequate internal audit system
considering size and nature of business of the company.
[viii] We have informed that the maintenance of cost records Under Section
209(1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956 is not required by the Company.
[ix] According to the information & explanation given to us undisputed
statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State insurance Act,
Income Tax, Sales Tax,, Wealth Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and
other statutory dues have been generally deposited with appropriate
authorities According to the information and explanations given to us, no
undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues were outstanding as
on 31st March, 2008 for a period of more than six months from the date they
become payable.
[x] The Company has accumulated loss od Rs.128801784/- at the end of the
financial year and has incurred loss of Rs.172365602 during the year. The
networth of the company is negative by Rs.(52978469), therefore company is
sick within the meaning of Industrial Sick Companies Act.
[xi] Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and
explanation given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not
defaulted in repayment of dues to banks. except March 2008.
[xii] In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given
to us, no loans and advances have been granted by the Company on the basis
of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
[xiii] In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi//mutual
benefit fund/society. Therefore, clause 4(xiii) of the Companies
(Auditors Report) Order 2003 is not applicable to the Company.
[xiv] The Company has not entered into any transactions and contracts in
respect of trading in securities, debentures and other investments.
[xv] The Company has given a corporate guarantees to the banks for loans
given to related companies/firm.
[xvi] The Company has not raised any new term loans during the year.
[xvii] According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we are of
the opinion that the Company has not utilised any short term fund for long
term investments.
[xviii] During the year, the Company has not made any preferential
allotment of shares to parties and companies covered in the Register
maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
[xix] The company has not issued any debenture during the year.
[xx] The company has so raised money by public issue during the year.
[xxi] In our opinion and according to the information and explanation
given to us, no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported
during the year.
For M.B. THUMMAR & CO.
Chartered Accountants
Place: RAJKOT
Date : 11.05.2008 MANASUKH THUMMAR
Proprietor