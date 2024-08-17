Summary

Micro Forge (India) Limited is engaged in the forging of steel products in India. The company provides a range of forged and machined flanges made from carbon steel material and pipe fittings under MICRO brand name; and customized automotive spare parts, including connecting rods, crankshafts/camshafts, crown wheels, bull gears, and other auto parts. The company also exports its products to the United States and Europe. The company is based in Rajkot, India.Micro Forge was incorporated in the year 1989 as private limited company and became public limited in 1993. The huge visionary attitude of its director expanded the company by three fold, in the year 2001 its utilization rose to 101%.MICRO Forges manufacturing facility is spread over 6 acres of land with built-up are of 6773 sq. mtrs. Situated over Rajkot-Gondal National Highway conveniently accessible by four track road from Rajkot city.Having installed capacity of 14000 tonnes per anum, its stringent quality control measure and full proof system got accredited with ISO-9001 certification and registration of CRN of its product with MICRO brand name. The companys carbon steel forged flanges and forged components largely shipped to USA and European countries. Its export house has been approved by the Government of India.The companys ability to develop & manufacture customized automotive spare on the basis of buyers technical drawings is its real strength. It can forge in Alloy Steel, SS, Carbon Steel etc. Partially of fully

