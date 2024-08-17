iifl-logo-icon 1
Micro Forge India Ltd Share Price

2.75
(-4.84%)
Apr 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Micro Forge India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

2.75

Prev. Close

2.89

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.75

Day's Low

2.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-26.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Micro Forge India Ltd Corporate Action

Micro Forge (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Micro Forge (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:44 AM
Sep-2010Jun-2010Mar-2010Dec-2009
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.13%

Non-Promoter- 0.83%

Institutions: 0.82%

Non-Institutions: 75.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Micro Forge India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2009

Equity Capital

5.61

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

-20.36

Net Worth

-14.75

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Micro Forge India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Micro Forge India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Shivabhai G Patel

Managing Director

Rasikbhai G Patel

Whole-time Director

Gordhanbhai G Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Micro Forge India Ltd

Summary

Micro Forge (India) Limited is engaged in the forging of steel products in India. The company provides a range of forged and machined flanges made from carbon steel material and pipe fittings under MICRO brand name; and customized automotive spare parts, including connecting rods, crankshafts/camshafts, crown wheels, bull gears, and other auto parts. The company also exports its products to the United States and Europe. The company is based in Rajkot, India.Micro Forge was incorporated in the year 1989 as private limited company and became public limited in 1993. The huge visionary attitude of its director expanded the company by three fold, in the year 2001 its utilization rose to 101%.MICRO Forges manufacturing facility is spread over 6 acres of land with built-up are of 6773 sq. mtrs. Situated over Rajkot-Gondal National Highway conveniently accessible by four track road from Rajkot city.Having installed capacity of 14000 tonnes per anum, its stringent quality control measure and full proof system got accredited with ISO-9001 certification and registration of CRN of its product with MICRO brand name. The companys carbon steel forged flanges and forged components largely shipped to USA and European countries. Its export house has been approved by the Government of India.The companys ability to develop & manufacture customized automotive spare on the basis of buyers technical drawings is its real strength. It can forge in Alloy Steel, SS, Carbon Steel etc. Partially of fully
