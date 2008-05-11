Micro Forge India Ltd Share Price directors Report
MICRO FORGE (INDIA) LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008
DIRECTORS REPORT
To
The Members
Micro Forge (India) Ltd.
The Directors of the company hove pleasure in presenting their TWENTIETH
ANNUAL REPORT together with the Audited Statement of Accounts of your
Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2008.
I. Financial performance:
Financial year Ended on 31.03.2008 31.03.2007
Export Sales Incentives
Domestic sales and other Income 4680.27 2667.91
Total Sales & Income 7916.05 7974.13
Profit Before Depreciation -1701.08 502.64
Profit After Depreciation -1722.40 476.98
Provisions for Taxes 1.25 166.93
Profit/Loss after Taxes -1723.66 310.04
The company figs incurred heavy loss during the year due to quality
parameter failure in one product of stainessless steel which failed in
quality parameter. The material war purchased on high value while
realisation value determined only scrap value. Due to such heavy loss,
entire capital was crroded during the year and company become a Sick
Industrial Unit as per provision of the Sick Industrial Company (Special).
2. Dividend:
The Board of Directors of the company do not recommends dividend for the
year 2007-2008 due to heavy losses.
3. Directors
During the Year Shri Jagneshwar Das, Shri Himmat R. Parmar and Shri Ramdeo
Choudhry had resigned and vacate their office from the directorship of the
Company.
4. Auditors:
The Statutory Auditors M/s. M.B. Thummar & Co, Chartered Accountants, shall
retire at the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being
eligible.
5. Particulars of Employees:
There are no Employees, whose details are required to be ma toned as per
section 217(2A) of the Companies Ad, 1956.
6. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange
Earning and Outgo:
In terms of the provisions of Section-217 (f) (e) of the Companies Act,
1956 read with the Companies (Disclosure of particulars in the report of
the Board of Directors) Rules 1988, the details cue given in Annexure-I and
forms a part of this Report
7. Audit Committee:
In compliance of the provisions of the Section-292A of the Companies Act,
1956 and the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges, he Audit Committee
discharges its functions in accordance with the provisions of the Listing
Agreement and Companies Act, 1956 in absesnce of independent directors. The
Audit Committee of the company comprises of the following Directors
Shri Shivabhai Patel
Shri Rasikbhai Patel
8. Responsibility Statement:
As required under Section-217 (2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956, the
Directors of the company hereby state and confirm.
i. That in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable
accounting standards so far as possible had been followed along with proper
explanation relating to material departure;
ii. That the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied
them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of the affairs of
the company at the end of the financial year and of tire profits of the
company for What period;
iii. That the Directors had taken proper and sufficient case for the
maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the
provisions of the Companies Act. 1956 for safeguarding the asses of the
company and for preventing and detecting fraud and order irregularities:
iv. That the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concerns
basis.
9. Corporate Governance
Your company has been practicing the principles of good Corporate
Governance over the years and it is continuous process. A detailed report
on Corporate Governance along with Auditors Certificate on its compliance
is attached herewith as a part of the Annual Report.
10. Management Discussion and Analysis Report:
a. Industry Structure & Development:
The companys business relates to the forging of steel products. The Indian
forging industry is trade up of 330 player having production capacity of
approximate 1 million tonne p.a. Industrys exports recorded a growth of
almost 24% in 2005-06 and have reached level of US$ 310 million. The
targeted exports of auto components industry is US$ 1.2 billion by 2015.
h. Opportunity. Threats and Outlook Risk & Concerns:
The increase competition among forging players and high volume transactions
in the products limits the increments in service prices and improvement in
profits. However, we continuously strive to differentiate ourselves from
the competitors and to innovate the services model. Failure on quality
parameter may reverse the result of the company.
c. Segment/Product wise perfortnance:
The companys operation falls under single segment namely, Forging of
steel products. Hence, segment wise performance is not furnished.
d. Internal control systems and their adequacy:
The Company has in place an moderate Internal Control System. The team
ensures an appropriate information flow and effective monitoring.
e. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational
performance:
The Financial Performance of the company, during the year under review, has
been given separately in the Directors Report.
f. Material development in Human resources/Industrial relation front,
Including number of people employed:
The Industrial Relations of the company are amicable and peaceful.
11. Appreciation
Your Directors take this opportunity to thank all investors. banks,
regulatory, governmental authorities for their continued oo-operation
during the year. Your Directors sincerely acknowledged the significant
contribution made by all the emploees for their dedicated services to the
Company.
For, and on behalf of the Board of Director
Shivabhai G. Patel
Chairman
date : 11.05.2008
Place: Rajkot
ANNEXURE-I
ANNEXURE TO DIRECTORS REPORT INFORMATION UNDER SECTION 217 (1) (C) OF THE
COMPANIES ACT, 1956 READ WITH THE COMPANIES (DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS IN
THE REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS) RULES, 1988 AND FORMING PART OF
DIRECTORS REPORT.
FORM - A
[A] CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:
1. POWER AND FUEL CONSUMPTION
i. ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION Current year Previous year
31.03.2008 31.03.2007
a) Consumed Units 2,079,545 2,629,379
b) Total Amount (Rs.) 9,831,058 10,894,996
c) Average rate per Unit (Rs.) 4.73 4.14
ii. FUEL OIL
a) Total Amount Rs. 17,982,628 15,024,077
b) Consumption MT-/kg 868.357 909.208
c) Average rate per MT. (Rs.) 20708.80 16524.36
2) CONSUMPTION FOR UNIT OF PRODUCTION:
CURRENT YEAR PREVIOUS YEAR
31.03.2008 31.03.2007
PER M.T. PER M.T.
Electricity FUEL Electricity FUEL
Forged Articles Units MT./kg Units MT
162.30 0.068 195.40 0.068
FORM B:
[B] TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:
No such expenses incurred for the Research and Development during the year
under review. Similarly, no such expenses incurred for Technology,
Absorption, Adoption and Innovation during the year.
[C] FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:
Current Year Previous Year
31.03.2007 31.03.2006
Total Foreign Exchange Earned (FOB) 287444770 392322055
Total Foreign Exchange Outgo NIL NIL
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Sd/-
DATE : 11.05.2008 SHIVABHAI G. PATEL
PLACE: RAJKOT CHAIRMAN