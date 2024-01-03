iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Microse India Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Microse India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.16

2.16

2.16

2.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.05

-0.67

-0.63

-1.35

Net Worth

1.11

1.49

1.53

0.81

Minority Interest

Debt

0.47

0.46

0.44

0.35

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.58

1.95

1.97

1.16

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.34

0.34

0.34

0.34

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.23

1.59

1.62

0.81

Inventories

0.61

0.83

0.83

0.83

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.66

0.8

0.8

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.02

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

-0.04

Cash

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

Total Assets

1.58

1.94

1.96

1.16

Microse India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Microse India Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.