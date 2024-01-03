Microse India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.16
2.16
2.16
2.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.05
-0.67
-0.63
-1.35
Net Worth
1.11
1.49
1.53
0.81
Minority Interest
Debt
0.47
0.46
0.44
0.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.58
1.95
1.97
1.16
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.34
0.34
0.34
0.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.23
1.59
1.62
0.81
Inventories
0.61
0.83
0.83
0.83
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.66
0.8
0.8
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.02
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
Cash
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
Total Assets
1.58
1.94
1.96
1.16
