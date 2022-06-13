TO THE MEMBERS OF MIDAS INFRA TRADE LIMITED Report on the IND AS Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of MIDAS INFRA TRADE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended on that date including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us except for the effect of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified opinion referred to in our report which could not be quantified, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2021, the statement of profit & loss for the loss, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

(a) The Company fails to provide sufficient appropriate evidence for the measurement of Financial assets and liabilities as per the requirements of Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments". In the absence of any convincing audit evidences regarding the measurement of the Financial Assets & Liabilities as recognized in the financial statements, we are unable to determine the possible effect on the financial result.

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the Other Information. The Other Information comprises the information included in the Directors Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the Other Information and we do not express any form of assurance / conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of changes in Equity and the statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2021, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure-B;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact, wherever necessary, of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statement.

ii. the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standard, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MIDAS INFRA TRADE LIMITED, FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2021

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

1. a) The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) The fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year and we are unable to comment on the discrepancies (if any)

c) The title deed of the Immovable property (which was purchased during the year 2019-20) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

2. As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management. We are unable to comment on the discrepancies (if any) as the same were not made available to us. Valuation of inventory has been taken as provided and certified by the management of the Company.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not, granted any loans to the parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013, hence, the provisions of clause 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits covered by the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under.

6. Central Government has not prescribed for the Company the maintenance of cost records under sub Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, and hence the provisions of clause 3(vi) of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2016 are not applicable to the Company.

7. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and services tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it except as mentioned below. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were in arrears as at the balance sheet date for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as mentioned below.

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Paym ent Remar ks, if any Employee Provident Fund Employer and employee share 84,000 2019-20 15.10.2019 Employee Provident Fund Employer and employee share 81,364 2019-20 15.11.2019 Employee Provident Fund Employer and employee share 68,311 2019-20 15.12.2019 Employee Provident Fund Employer and employee share 69,698 2019-20 15.01.2020 Employee Provident Fund Employer and employee share 68,908 2019-20 15.02.2020 Employee Provident Fund Employer and employee share 64,640 2019-20 15.03.2020 Employee Provident Fund Employer and employee share 45,264 2019-20 15.04.2020 Employee state insurance scheme Employer and employee share 7,024 2019-20 15.12.2019 Employee state insurance scheme Employer and employee share 7,147 2019-20 15.01.2020 Employee state insurance scheme Employer and employee share 7,323 2019-20 15.02.2020 Employee state insurance scheme Employer and employee share 1,358 2019-20 15.03.2020 Employee state insurance scheme Employer and employee share 949 2019-20 15.04.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194C 3,496 2019-20 07.05.2019 - - Income Tax TDS u/s 194C 47,190 2019-20 07.06.2019 - - Income Tax TDS u/s 194C 15,594 2019-20 07.07.2019 - - Income Tax TDS u/s 194C 16,967 2019-20 07.08.2019 - - Income Tax TDS u/s 194C 5,681 2019-20 07.09.2019 - - Income Tax TDS u/s 194C 6,689 2019-20 07.10.2019 - - Income Tax TDS u/s 194C 599 2019-20 07.11.2019 Income Tax TDS u/s 194C 585 2019-20 07.12.2019 Income Tax TDS u/s 194C 8,527 2019-20 07.01.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194C 16,750 2019-20 07.02.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194C 35,339 2019-20 07.03.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194C 7,820 2019-20 30.04.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194I 2,18,484 2019-20 07.05.2019 - - Income Tax TDS u/s 194I 2,18,484 2019-20 07.06.2019 - - Income Tax TDS u/s 194I 2,18,484 2019-20 07.07.2019 - - Income Tax TDS u/s 194I 63,384 2019-20 07.08.2019 - - Income Tax TDS u/s 194I 55,884 2019-20 07.09.2019 - - Income Tax TDS u/s 194I 55,884 2019-20 07.10.2019 - - Income Tax TDS u/s 194I 60,000 2019-20 07.11.2019 Income Tax TDS u/s 194I 37,500 2019-20 07.12.2019 Income Tax TDS u/s 194I 75,500 2019-20 07.01.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194I 75,500 2019-20 07.02.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194I 56,500 2019-20 07.03.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194I 56,500 2019-20 30.04.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194B 27,000 2019-20 07.05.2019 - - Income Tax TDS u/s 194B 27,000 2019-20 07.06.2019 - - Income Tax TDS u/s 194B 27,000 2019-20 07.07.2019 - - Income Tax TDS u/s 194B 27,000 2019-20 07.08.2019 - - Income Tax TDS u/s 194B 27,000 2019-20 07.09.2019 - - Income Tax TDS u/s 194B 27,000 2019-20 07.10.2019 - - Income Tax TDS u/s 194B 27,000 2019-20 07.11.2019 Income Tax TDS u/s 194B 27,000 2019-20 07.12.2019 Income Tax TDS u/s 194B 18,000 2019-20 07.01.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194B 36,000 2019-20 07.02.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194B 27,000 2019-20 07.03.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194B 27,000 2019-20 30.04.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194J 56,750 2019-20 07.05.2019 Income Tax TDS u/s 194J 71,400 2019-20 07.06.2019 Income Tax TDS u/s 194J 58,200 2019-20 07.07.2019 Income Tax TDS u/s 194J 20,175 2019-20 07.08.2019 Income Tax TDS u/s 194J 72,100 2019-20 07.09.2019 Income Tax TDS u/s 194J 81,600 2019-20 07.10.2019 Income Tax TDS u/s 194J 12,500 2019-20 07.11.2019 Income Tax TDS u/s 194J 18,900 2019-20 07.12.2019 Income Tax TDS u/s 194J 12,500 2019-20 07.01.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194J 19,500 2019-20 07.02.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194J 30,000 2019-20 07.03.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194J 57,456 2019-20 30.04.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194C 4,778 2020-21 07.05.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194C 765 2020-21 07.07.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194C 8,652 2020-21 07.10.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194J 32,500 2020-21 07.05.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194J 15,500 2020-21 07.06.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194J 7,827 2020-21 07.07.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194J 1,875 2020-21 07.08.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194J 1,875 2020-21 07.09.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194J 1,875 2020-21 07.10.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194I 3,750 2020-21 07.07.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194I 3,750 2020-21 07.08.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194I 3,750 2020-21 07.09.2020 Income Tax TDS u/s 194I 3,750 2020-21 07.10.2020

b) According to the records of the Company, there are no dues outstanding of income tax, sales tax (including value added tax and central sales tax), service tax, goods and services tax, duty of customs or duty of excise on account of any dispute.

8. Based on our audit procedures, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company is regular in repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks.

9. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

10. Based upon the audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

11. Based on the information provided, the managerial remuneration has not been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provision of Section 197 read with schedule 5 to the Companies Act, 2013.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not made private placement of shares during the period under review.

15. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

16. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE-B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MIDAS INFRA TRADE LIMITED, FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2021

(Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) as referred to in paragraph 2(f) of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section.)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of MIDAS INFRA TRADE LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit conducted in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally

accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the management and directors of the Company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, the Company does not have internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, which were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2021, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial controls with reference to financial statements issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For A P R A & ASSOCIATES LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 011078N/N500064

ASHOK GUPTA

DESIGNATED PARTNER

Membership Number: 085683

Place: New Delhi

Date: JULY 03, 2021

UDIN: 21085683AAAACY1276