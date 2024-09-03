Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹1.19
Prev. Close₹1.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹1.19
Day's Low₹1.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.23
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
12.2
12.2
12.2
12.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.27
4.75
4.39
2.96
Net Worth
15.47
16.95
16.59
15.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
71.59
117.51
0
0.34
yoy growth (%)
-39.07
0
-100
40.53
Raw materials
-71.24
-106.6
0
0
As % of sales
99.51
90.72
0
0
Employee costs
-0.42
-2.81
0
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.39
0.51
0
-0.11
Depreciation
-0.86
-0.75
0
-0.11
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.15
0
0.12
Working capital
1.7
-5.64
14.74
-7.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-39.07
0
-100
40.53
Op profit growth
-302.73
0
-100
395.63
EBIT growth
-365.78
0
-100
-733.79
Net profit growth
-509.14
0
-100
-253.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
1.69
3.08
3.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.69
3.08
3.35
Other Operating Income
1.75
0.14
0
Other Income
0
0
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajnish Chopra
Independent Director
Shyam Sundar
Company Secretary
Praveen Kumar
Independent Director
Bhagat Ram
Reports by Midas Infra Trade Ltd
Summary
Associated Finlease Limited [AFLs] was incorporated on 26th October 1994 as a Limited Company under the name & style of Associated Finlease Limited & obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business dated November 8, 1994. The company has been engaged in various financial activities such as hire purchase, and has a research cell for primary and secondary market investments. AFL has been primarily engaged in the business of financing new consumer durables mainly white goods on hire purchase basis. It has an active Research Cell also for primary & secondary market investments.
