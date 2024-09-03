iifl-logo-icon 1
Midas Infra Trade Ltd Share Price

1.15
(-3.36%)
Jun 13, 2022|03:27:51 PM

Midas Infra Trade Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

1.19

Prev. Close

1.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

1.19

Day's Low

1.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.23

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.26

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Midas Infra Trade Ltd Corporate Action

Midas Infra Trade Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Midas Infra Trade Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:53 PM
Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.81%

Non-Promoter- 0.49%

Institutions: 0.48%

Non-Institutions: 97.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Midas Infra Trade Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

12.2

12.2

12.2

12.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.27

4.75

4.39

2.96

Net Worth

15.47

16.95

16.59

15.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

71.59

117.51

0

0.34

yoy growth (%)

-39.07

0

-100

40.53

Raw materials

-71.24

-106.6

0

0

As % of sales

99.51

90.72

0

0

Employee costs

-0.42

-2.81

0

-0.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.39

0.51

0

-0.11

Depreciation

-0.86

-0.75

0

-0.11

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.15

0

0.12

Working capital

1.7

-5.64

14.74

-7.36

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-39.07

0

-100

40.53

Op profit growth

-302.73

0

-100

395.63

EBIT growth

-365.78

0

-100

-733.79

Net profit growth

-509.14

0

-100

-253.23

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

1.69

3.08

3.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.69

3.08

3.35

Other Operating Income

1.75

0.14

0

Other Income

0

0

0.01

View Annually Results

Midas Infra Trade Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Midas Infra Trade Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajnish Chopra

Independent Director

Shyam Sundar

Company Secretary

Praveen Kumar

Independent Director

Bhagat Ram

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Midas Infra Trade Ltd

Summary

Associated Finlease Limited [AFLs] was incorporated on 26th October 1994 as a Limited Company under the name & style of Associated Finlease Limited & obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business dated November 8, 1994. The company has been engaged in various financial activities such as hire purchase, and has a research cell for primary and secondary market investments. AFL has been primarily engaged in the business of financing new consumer durables mainly white goods on hire purchase basis. It has an active Research Cell also for primary & secondary market investments.
QUICKLINKS FOR Midas Infra Trade Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

