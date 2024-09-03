iifl-logo-icon 1
Midas Infra Trade Ltd Company Summary

1.15
(-3.36%)
Jun 13, 2022|03:27:51 PM

Midas Infra Trade Ltd Summary

Associated Finlease Limited [AFLs] was incorporated on 26th October 1994 as a Limited Company under the name & style of Associated Finlease Limited & obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business dated November 8, 1994. The company has been engaged in various financial activities such as hire purchase, and has a research cell for primary and secondary market investments. AFL has been primarily engaged in the business of financing new consumer durables mainly white goods on hire purchase basis. It has an active Research Cell also for primary & secondary market investments.

